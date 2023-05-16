Estrella Insurance Acquired by Personal Insurance Leader Confie

According to Confie, move will "greatly expand" the company's Franchising Division and footprint in Florida

MIAMI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Estrella Insurance , a leading property and casualty insurance agency and national franchisor, has been acquired by Confie , the largest personal lines insurance distribution company in the U.S. Confie leadership says the move will "greatly expand" the company's presence in Florida, and will fall under Confie's Freeway Insurance division.

Estrella's more than 190 offices and employees across the U.S. will continue to operate under its current brand, and Confie will retain all current employees with the acquisition.

According to Confie CEO Cesar Soriano, "Estrella has built a strong franchising model well-known among Hispanic consumers and business owners alike. Franchising allows us to broaden our customer reach, and accelerate our growth into new markets. Americans are entrepreneurial by nature and we proudly will offer them the choice between three trustworthy brands."

"Our franchise partners are family, and their success is our success. It was important to find the right partner that would support both our brand, customers, and growth plan," said Nicolas Estrella Jr., Estrella's CEO. "Confie is a highly respected organization with years of industry knowledge and forward momentum. It was a perfect fit for Estrella."

Estrella Insurance operates in Florida, California, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado. For over 40 years, the agency has provided affordable insurance solutions and exceptional service to their customers. Their product portfolio includes auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health.

Confie, which has more than 750+ retail locations in 23 states, introduced franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in 2022. Their leadership adds the Estrella acquisition is part of Confie's larger growth and development expansion plans.

"Estrella has aggressive growth plans that will only be strengthened through our affiliation with Confie," says Nicolas Estrella, Jr., CEO of Estrella. "We are thrilled to be part of the Confie organization and see great potential ahead."

About Estrella Insurance

Miami-based Estrella Insurance is a property and casualty insurance franchisor and a trusted leader among consumers and insurance companies by providing simple, cost-effective insurance solutions across its auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health insurance portfolios. With more than 190 offices across the U.S., it is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity with a proven business model that allows owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information on franchise ownership, visit www.estrellafranchise.com .

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 750+ retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

