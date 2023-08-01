Estrella Insurance Celebrates as New North Carolina Store Marks 200th Franchise Nationally

Estrella points to 'family approach" and roots as driver for double-digit growth

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based Estrella Insurance , a leading property and casualty insurance agency, today announced a significant milestone with the opening of the company's 200th franchise agency. The 200th agency, located in North Carolina, is the first location in the state and speaks to the company's ever-expanding national footprint.

Since its inception in 1977, Estrella has become a franchisee giant and insurance industry leader, crediting their "family approach" in all aspects of the business as the key driver.

Founded by Nicolas Estrella Sr., who started by selling life insurance door-to-door in Miami, the company has since blossomed under the leadership of Nicolas Estrella Jr., the founder's son and CEO of Estrella Insurance. "Our success is rooted in the core values of family and community, which have become the foundation of our franchise approach," said Estrella Jr. "It is this approach that has enabled us to achieve exponential growth and has instilled a strong sense of camaraderie amongst our franchisees."

With a presence spanning Florida, California, Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, and Texas, Estrella Jr. says the company remains focused on expanding its footprint further, bringing insurance services to new communities.

According to Estrella Insurance Vice President Jose Merille, "Our decision to embrace the franchise model was a pivotal moment for Estrella. We recognized the potential of franchising to drive significant growth, and today's impressive results validate the success of that choice."

About Estrella Insurance

Miami-based Estrella Insurance is a property and casualty insurance franchisor and a trusted leader among consumers and insurance companies by providing simple, cost-effective insurance solutions across its auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health insurance portfolios. With over 200 offices across the U.S., it is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity with a proven business model that allows owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information on franchise ownership, visit www.estrellafranchise.com .

