Estrella Insurance Franchisee Invests in Growing Hispanic Community of Dallas-Fort Worth

MIAMI and DALLAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based Estrella Insurance, a leading property and casualty insurance agency with particular expertise and connections to the Hispanic community, is expanding its successful franchise model into the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area.

Kicking off the launch with 10 new locations led by Franchisee and Entrepreneur Mario Salomon, the move aims to leverage the growing Hispanic community in DFW by emulating the model used and expansion achieved throughout South Florida.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Estrella Insurance family and to bring this unique, affordable franchise model and insurance services to DFW," said Salomon. "The company offers Hispanics the opportunity to open their own business with a low initial investment cost, assistance with E-2 Visa applications, financing options, and ongoing support."

According to Salomon, there is great potential in the DFW area, and he believes that Estrella Insurance's resources and support can be of great assistance to the Hispanic community.

Nicolas Estrella Jr., CEO of Estrella Insurance, expressed his pleasure in welcoming Salomon as a new franchisee. "We're thrilled to have Mario on board. His determination and unwavering drive embody the qualities we strive for in our franchise partners, and we're confident he will help us establish a strong presence in this thriving market," said Estrella. He further added, "At Estrella, our franchisee partners are like family to us, and their success is truly our success."

Estrella Insurance operates more than 190 locations across Florida, California, Arizona, Colorado, and Texas. Estrella, Jr. adds that the family-owned, franchise giant aims to continue its national expansion. At present, Estrella has two operating locations in Dallas and a third opening in three months. In Houston, Estrella has three operating locations and two openings in the next three months.

About Estrella Insurance

Miami-based Estrella Insurance is a property and casualty insurance franchisor and a trusted leader among consumers and insurance companies by providing simple, cost-effective insurance solutions across its auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health insurance portfolios. With more than 190 offices across the U.S., it is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity with a proven business model that allows owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information on franchise ownership, visit www.estrellafranchise.com .

