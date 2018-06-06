Estrella Jalisco Invites North American Soccer Fans to Support the Mexican National Team During the 2018 FIFA World Cup™

To mark the official launch, Estrella Jalisco has enlisted the support of legends – U.S.' Alexi Lalas, Luis Hernandez of Mexico and Canada's Dwayne de Rosario -- who are rallying their compatriots to pledge support to the MNT. Together they will sign the North American Adopted Football Team Agreement, which celebrates what unites the continent and pledges soccer loyalty to Mexico for the 30 days of the FIFA World Cup™ tournament, beginning June 14.

With the United States and Canada not competing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup™, Estrella Jalisco sees an opportunity for neighbors to unite. Fans who root for the MNT by using the hashtag #VamosPorLaEstrella will be entered for the chance to win various prizes including one grand prize of becoming an official Estrella Jalisco ambassador for the next four years with access to unlimited Estrella Jalisco and access to the MNT Tour games in the United States.

Estrella Jalisco launched a campaign earlier this year rooted in pride for the Mexican National Team called "Vamos Por La Estrella," meaning 'let's go for the star.' The brand has been supporting the MNT as they play to become the champion of the FIFA World Cup™ and look to earn the star on their jersey by winning the tournament. The inspiration for the campaign is not just to support the team, but also to unite all soccer fans in their passion.

"There's a reason why 'Mi Casa es su Casa' is a well-known phrase. Mexicans are known for their warmth and hospitality and Estrella Jalisco wants to extend an invitation to non-Mexican team fans on our continent and join in on the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ fun even if their team isn't playing," said Lara Krug, Vice-President of Estrella Jalisco and Regional Brands for Anheuser-Busch. "It's not easy to support a team that you don't normally root for but we think when it comes to bringing people together, beer can do the impossible."

Representatives at the signing ceremony in Los Angeles are hoping that Estrella Jalisco's ask, along with Mexico's proximity and status as a neighbor will give U.S. and Canada fans the push they need to stand together with Mexican fans, famous for their pride and zeal.

"For those of us who love and support Team USA or Canada, this is a tough summer. But we still have love and support to give and so I'm excited to help Estrella Jalisco welcome new, if temporary, fans to Team Mexico," said former U.S. soccer star, Alexi Lalas. "I'm proud to give my love and support to Team Mexico, and embrace this team as my own…but just for the summer. De nada."

Estrella Jalisco is the Official Beer Sponsor of the Mexican National Team (MNT) in the U.S. The 2018 FIFA World Cup™ will take place this summer from June 14 to July 15 across 12 venues in 11 cities across Russia. Among the thirty-two qualifying teams are Mexico, Argentina, Spain, Brazil and Germany, the latter of which the MNT will face in the Group Stage.

About Estrella Jalisco

Estrella Jalisco is a smooth, refreshing, light beer from Mexico with more than 100 years of brewing tradition. Brewed in Jalisco, Mexico the birthplace of tequila, Estrella Jalisco contains 4.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). The brand launched in the U.S. in 2016 and is quickly becoming a favorite among cerveza aficionados.

