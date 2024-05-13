Estrella MediaCo Introduces Two Dynamic Audio Shows to reVolver Podcasts Lineup: Al Chile and Bien y de Buenas

DALLAS, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- revolver Podcasts announces the addition of two captivating podcasts from Estrella MediaCo, a leading Spanish-language multiplatform media company: Al Chile con Marlene Quinto and Bien y de Buenas.

Al Chile con Marlene Quinto: Get ready for unfiltered discussions on current affairs with host Marlene Quinto, DJ for the famed Que Buena Los Angeles radio station. Straight to the point and without reservation, Quinto fearlessly confronts stars, singers, and community figures in her unique style. Tune in for candid conversations that dive deep into the issues that matter most. Follow and download the show here.

Bien y de Buenas: Step into the world of friendly, funny, and entertaining conversations with Bien y de Buenas. Hosted by renowned DJ Rocío Sándoval, also from Que Buena Los Angeles and known as "La Peligrosa" ("The Dangerous"), this podcast features interviews, news, and information on a variety of life topics. Join the fun and stay informed with Bien y de Buenas. Follow and download the show here.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expressed his excitement about the new podcasts, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Al Chile and Bien y de Buenas to the reVolver Podcasts lineup. These dynamic shows exemplify the quality and diversity of Spanish-language content that our platform is known for. We look forward to bringing these engaging conversations to our listeners nationwide."

Estrella MediaCo has also partnered with reVolver with other popular podcasts on the platform, including Don Cheto Al Aire, Historias de Don Cheto, and El Interrogatorio. Join the conversation and experience the best in Spanish-language podcasting with Al Chile con Marlene Quinto, Bien y de Buenas, and other Estrella MediaCo podcasts, exclusively on reVolver Podcasts.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres.

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events.

