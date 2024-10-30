Catch the Journey of Self-Discovery at reVolver Podcasts with New Weekly Podcast "La Voz del Ser"

Hosted by Adriana Macías and Juan Rodríguez, the show explores personal growth, relationships, and overcoming life's challenges.

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, the premier platform for diverse voices in the podcasting world, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest Spanish-language program, "La Voz del Ser," hosted by the renowned motivational speaker Adriana Macías and personal development expert Juan Rodríguez. Airing weekly, this powerful series will delve into profound conversations that encourage listeners to reconnect with themselves and their purpose in life.

"La Voz del Ser" is not just another podcast. It's a journey of self-exploration and resilience, tackling real-life issues such as navigating difficult paths and sustaining friendships through the years. With episodes like "Por buscar el camino fácil, ahora tengo una vida difícil" and "Me estoy quedando sin amigos," hosts Macías and Rodríguez invite listeners to reflect on their own personal journeys and challenges.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expressed his excitement about the new show:

"We're incredibly proud to bring 'La Voz del Ser' to our platform. Adriana and Juan offer unmatched insights and a relatable approach that connects with our listeners on a deeper level. This podcast is not just about entertainment, it's about empowerment and inspiring transformation in our community."

Adriana Macías, an internationally recognized motivational speaker, lawyer, and author, has inspired audiences worldwide with her story of perseverance. Born without arms, Macías overcame significant obstacles to earn a law degree and advocate for inclusion and equality. Her message focuses on the importance of resilience, positive attitude, and self-acceptance.

Through this podcast, Macías and Rodríguez will provide thoughtful conversations that aim to uplift and guide listeners toward personal growth.

Tune in to "La Voz del Ser" on all major podcast platforms and join the movement to connect with your inner self, one episode at a time.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.

