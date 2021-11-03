eStruxture Announces Opening of its Second Calgary Data Center, Addressing the Increasing Demand for High-capacity Facilities in the Market

Ready in the second half of 2022, the CAL-2 hyperscale facility will be the largest data center in the Calgary area, with approximately 93,000 square feet of space and 30MW of power.

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - eStruxture, the largest Canadian-owned, cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider, announced today the addition of a second data center in Calgary. Planned for the second half of 2022, the CAL-2 facility reinforces the company's commitment to grow its business in Canada as the demand for high-capacity facilities increases in the market.

"We entered the Calgary market three years ago on the belief that the economy would rebound, and the market would develop into a key Canadian data center market through growth and demand from both existing industries and new industries establishing their datacenter footprint here. We have experienced this growth first-hand, filling out our capacity at CAL-1 , our first facility in Calgary. At eStruxture, we are confident that Calgary is becoming one of Canada's critical data center hubs," says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture. "We are very proud to be building a Canadian colocation powerhouse, and are committed to investing in the Canadian economy, creating more jobs, and providing the very best service to our customers, including large-scale companies."

Located north of Calgary, the CAL-2 facility will be the largest, Tier III designed data center in the Calgary area, bringing true hyperscale capacity to the market: 30MW of power and nearly 93,000 sq. ft. of space.

With fully-diverse inter-site connectivity between eStruxture's CAL-1 and CAL-2 facilities and 23 km distance between the sites, CAL-2 is ideally positioned to enhance redundancy and offer diverse power grid capability for its customers. The facility reinforces eStruxture's commitment to powering its data centers more sustainably by using the same water-less, free-cooling system that is also present in the company's state-of-the-art MTL-2 facility in Montreal. With three initial data halls, the highly scalable and customizable CAL-2 will be capable of meeting the ever-increasing demand of the company's customers, regardless of size.

As the only remaining major Canadian-owned and operated colocation data center, eStruxture has emerged as a true industry leader and trailblazer, providing more locations, capacity, and connections than other data centers. With a total of 15 facilities located in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal, eStruxture is able to support companies of all sizes through their rapid growth and unpredictable demands.

