ESTsoft to Unveil 'Perso Interactive' Conversational AI Humans at MWC 2026, Driving Global AI Transformation

The AI pioneer will showcase real-world deployments across mobility, retail, and telecommunications, highlighting major partnerships with NTT, KT, and Samsung Electronics.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI service company ESTsoft (CEO Sangwon Chung) today announced its participation in MWC 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, where it will showcase its highly anticipated real-time conversational AI human service, Perso Interactive.

Image of ESTsoft’s booth at MWC26 (Courtesy of ESTsoft)

Operating under its AI vision, "The Most Universal Interface for Human," ESTsoft will host a standalone interactive exhibition in Hall 7 (Booth 7F32) from March 2 to 5. The booth will demonstrate how Perso Interactive is moving beyond theoretical AI to deliver tangible, innovative experiences in everyday environments and complex industrial settings.

Five Thematic Zones Demonstrating Real-World Innovation

Visitors to the ESTsoft booth will experience the versatility of Perso Interactive's world-class conversational AI across five dedicated zones:

NTT Zone (Mobility): ESTsoft will unveil a groundbreaking mobility use case developed in collaboration with NTT and Nihon Kotsu. Following a recent MOU with NTT, the companies are currently conducting a Proof of Concept (PoC) to deploy this real-time AI human service in taxis across Japan.

Signage Zone (Information): Attendees can interact face-to-face with an AI human guide designed specifically to provide real-time MWC event support and navigation.

Live Commerce Zone (Retail Media): ESTsoft will introduce a highly scalable new revenue model powered entirely by an AI show host capable of driving sales and engagement.

Retail Zone (Customer Experience): The company will demonstrate a voice-centric, intuitive interface optimized to streamline operations and enhance customer service in retail environments.

Mobile Zone (Developer Ecosystem): Highlighting its commitment to developer scalability, ESTsoft will present its comprehensive SDK and API, opening doors for broader ecosystem expansion.

On-Site Collaborations with Leading Global Enterprises

Beyond its own booth, ESTsoft's Perso Interactive technology will be powering high-profile collaborative projects across the MWC floor. At the KT exhibition booth, an "AI Kang-In Lee" — modeled after the globally renowned soccer star — will deliver customized, multilingual cheering messages in seven languages. Concurrently, at the Samsung Electronics booth, a real-time "AI Promoter" integrated directly into Samsung's Spatial Signage will engage visitors interactively.

"Perso Interactive has evolved into a fully integrated, turnkey AI solution delivering tangible value across mobility, retail, education, and beyond," said Sangwon Chung, CEO of ESTsoft. "At MWC 2026, we aim to present innovative AI Transformation (AX) experiences powered by our world-class technology and significantly accelerate our expansion into the global market."

Perso Interactive continues to gain international momentum, having recently been selected for the 'AI for Good' initiative by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Its adoption rate is rapidly expanding across both residential and commercial sectors, with active utilization by major global organizations including NTT, KT, SK hynix, Daewoo Engineering & Construction, POSCO Holdings, and various regional education offices.

Through MWC 2026, ESTsoft aims to solidify Perso Interactive's position as the premier next-generation AI human platform, driving transformative experiences across global industries.

About ESTsoft

ESTsoft is a global AI service pioneer redefining human-machine interaction via its conversational AI human solution, 'Perso Interactive.' Headquartered in Seoul, it drives AI Transformation (AX) across mobility, retail, and finance with unparalleled technical scalability. (Learn more about ESTsoft at MWC 2026: https://estsoft.ai/en/mwc-2026)

