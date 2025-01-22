Estu Launches Freemium Version and Expands Access to Essential Resources for Students

Estu's new Freemium version and features are now accessible to all students for free in a few easy clicks

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Estu, an app offering access to financial, academic and social resources, today announced the launch of a Freemium version as part of its commitment to further support the student community. The new version gives students the chance to access Estu's core features and services, ensuring the availability of the essential tools for success.

The Freemium model allows students to sign up with only a few clicks and enjoy the full range of Estu's tools and resources, including student discounts, deals on popular brands, exclusive events, and more. They can unlock Estu's full experience at any time and still have the option to utilize banking services, in addition to other exclusive benefits geared towards students.

"We strive to make Estu's comprehensive features and services easily available to all students," said Raul Wald, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer at Estu. "With the introduction of our Freemium model, we're ensuring that everyone has access to essential resources that will empower them to succeed on and off campus. Every student deserves the opportunity to upgrade their college experience, which made offering a free model the next logical step."

Estu's "Full Access" option is still accessible to interested students and provides a more comprehensive tool with digital banking services and exclusive benefits tailored to students in addition to other exciting features. This version is designed for students seeking a more in-depth, complete experience with a financial management solution that integrates finances, academics, and social life and exclusive benefits tailored to students.

Estu remains committed to supporting student success with its all-in-one platform. The Freemium version further expands the company's reach, ensuring individuals have an opportunity to leverage impactful tools and resources they need to achieve a balanced student lifestyle.

About Estu

Founded in 2021 and based in Boston, Estu is a student life fintech that seamlessly integrates every branch of student life into one service. Created by a student for students, the company's mission is to make student life more economical through personalized financial services, more enjoyable through exclusive experiences with brands and academics less time consuming through a seamless integration. Through brand partnerships with the likes of Ticketmaster, Amazon and Best Buy, Estu delivers exclusive deals and discounts. To learn more, visit www.estulife.com

¹ Estu is not a bank. Estu is a financial technology company. Banking services are provided by Mbanq's Banking Partner, Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC. Rewards are not offered by Evolve Bank & Trust and are instead offered and managed by Estu.

