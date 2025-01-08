Estu Partners with Aura Health, Bringing Mental Health Resources to Students

Students can experience the award-winning mental health app at a major discount

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Estu, an app offering access to financial, academic and social resources, today announced a new partnership with Aura Health, the leading provider of mental wellness and sleep resources worldwide, to make mental health resources more accessible to college students. Through the Estu app, students can experience Aura with a free trial and 80% off discount from the annual subscription ($14 for the first year), exclusively for Estu users!

"Estu is all about empowering college students to succeed beyond finances and in all other aspects of their life," said Raul Wald, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer at Estu. "We're proud to partner with Aura Health to give college students high-quality and accessible mental health tools. At the end of the day, we share a similar vision to provide users with comprehensive, personalized tools to improve their life and we're excited to offer resources to students that will help them find a balanced lifestyle."

Having already made an impact on seven million users, Aura Health is the world's largest premium library of mental wellness & sleep tracks from meditation to cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), and hypnosis from hundreds of top experts and coaches around the world. Aura, a Best of Apple winner, pioneered the "Spotify" approach to providing personalized resources to anyone. The app's self-care solutions can be followed daily to help lower stress, anxiety, and promote better sleep and focus.

"We believe that mental health resources should be accessible to anyone, and we're happy for the opportunity to team up with Estu to make our tools more obtainable to college students, "said Steve Lee, Co-Founder & CEO of Aura Health. "College can be a transformative yet challenging time, which is why it's critically important for students to have supportive resources within reach so they can navigate difficulties as they unfold and aim to improve their life. We do not want cost to be a barrier and are proud to support Estu's mission."

Students can benefit from the new partnership with Aura Health by joining the Estu community and downloading the app here on iOS or Android. Users can then claim the deal to browse hundreds of vetted, world-class coaches and therapists and find the key to improved mental wellness through the Aura Health app.

About Estu

Founded in 2021 and based in Boston, Estu is a student life fintech that seamlessly integrates every branch of student life into one service. Created by a student for students, the company's mission is to make student life more economical through personalized financial services, more enjoyable through exclusive experiences with brands and academics less time consuming through a seamless integration. Through brand partnerships with the likes of Ticketmaster, Amazon and Best Buy, Estu delivers exclusive deals and discounts. To learn more, visit www.estulife.com

About Aura Health

Aura Health is an award-winning mental wellness app that connects users with mental health professionals and wellness experts through personalized services. The app offers comprehensive meditation, mindfulness, and cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) tools to help users cope with today's fast-paced world. For more information, visit www.aurahealth.io.

¹ Estu is not a bank. Estu is a financial technology company. Banking services are provided by Mbanq's Banking Partner, Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC. Rewards are not offered by Evolve Bank & Trust and are instead offered and managed by Estu.

