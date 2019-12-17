ESTV Esports Channel Available On Samsung TV Plus

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTV (www.estv.co), the first-ever dedicated channel for esports and gaming personalities, today announced its availability on Samsung TV Plus, a free ad-supported video service accessible on Samsung Smart TVs. ESTV joins a growing list of TV channels on the Samsung TV Plus service which delivers free, instant access to high-quality programming across millions of 2016-2019 Samsung Smart TVs.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Samsung to feature ESTV esports channel on its Samsung TV Plus platform," said Eric Yoon, founder and CEO of ESTV. "Casual gamers and gaming enthusiasts alike can now find round-the-clock esports and esports-related video content for free on their Samsung Smart TVs."

ESTV is available today on various digital, over-the-top (OTT) video, mobile and basic cable video platforms. Programming includes hardcore gaming news, shows and coverage; competitive gaming team analysis and player content, casual mainstream gaming news, live streaming event broadcasting and syndicated late night talk shows and interviews.

Samsung TV Plus is Samsung's free ad-supported Smart TV video service, delivering free TV, no strings attached with instant access to news, sports, entertainment, and more. Pre-installed on all 2016-2019 Samsung Smart TVs, millions of users already use Samsung TV Plus, making it one of the top apps on the Samsung Smart TV platform. Users can instantly watch TV for free with just an internet connection—no download, additional devices, or credit card needed. To learn more about Samsung TV Plus, visit samsung.com/tvplus.

ESTV is the first 24-7 live linear video channel dedicated to esports in the U.S. Launched in May 2019, ESTV provides round-the-clock coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective. ESTV is available on the Roku® Channel and Amazon Fire TV platforms and streams live linear feed and AVOD service to Amazon Fire TV and Roku apps. ESTV live linear channel and AVOD service will soon be available on Dish®, Sling™ TV, VIZIO, Samsung TV Plus and T-Mobile TVision™ by T-Mobile®. ESTV partners with the world's top gaming networks and production partners for the most robust esports content lineup on linear, online and mobile. LVL UP Group is the official marketing and sales partner of ESTV. ESTV is also an exclusive media broadcast partner of the Department of Defense Joint Base Lewis McChord and NFL Alumni esports events. For more information, please visit www.estv.co.

