eSUB Announces New Integration with QuickBooks Online

The enhancement provides more efficient tools for entering payroll information.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eSUB Construction Software , a leading provider of subcontractor-focused construction management software, announced today that its cloud-based project platform, eSUB Cloud, will offer an integration with QuickBooks Online from Intuit.

The integration offers enhanced efficiency by eliminating the need for manual data entry and streamlining timecards and financial data. It also ensures improved accuracy by minimizing errors due to duplicate entry of information from other sources, leading to more reliable financial reports. One of the standout features is the provision of real-time insights, ensuring accounting and project management teams remain synchronized with direct access to project costs, budgets, and financial data.

"eSUB's integration with QuickBooks Online marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide comprehensive solutions to our clients," said Cindi Karl, vice president of product for eSUB. Karl said.

With the new features, eSUB Cloud users can now send approved timecards directly to QuickBooks Online with just a single click. They can also manage foundational database items, including contacts, vendors, crew members, and cost codes, all in one centralized location. Furthermore, the synchronization of projects between eSUB and QuickBooks Online offers unparalleled flexibility in data management.

"Our mission has always been to empower subcontractors with the tools they need to maximize profits and gain greater project efficiency," said Karl. "By streamlining processes and enhancing real-time data visibility with this integration, we believe our clients can shift their focus from administrative tasks to more value-driven work. This integration is a testament to eSUB's commitment to bridging the gap between project management and accounting."

The integration is now available for all eSUB Cloud users. eSUB will host a live demonstration of its integration with QuickBooks Online on Thursday, Nov. 29, at 10:30 a.m. PST. Register at eSUB.com .

Advanced features, such as the integration of Purchase Orders, Change Orders, and Pay Applications, are on the horizon and will be introduced early next year.

About eSUB

eSUB makes user-friendly software for more productive and smarter trade contractors. It is the only project management and field-to-office collaboration platform designed specifically for trades to make managing tasks consistent, efficient, and easier. As a result, thousands of trade contractors have chosen eSUB Cloud to help them standardize project processes, eliminate duplicate efforts, and improve field-to-office collaboration. eSUB is backed by growth equity firms Catalyst Investors and Revolution Ventures.

