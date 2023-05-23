eSUB Construction Software announces equity funding round, fueling growth for new version of eSUB Cloud

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eSUB Construction Software, a leading provider of cloud-based construction project management software, is pleased to announce the closing of a growth equity funding round driven by strong momentum surrounding the recent launch of its new version of eSUB Cloud. Investment firms Catalyst Investors and Revolution Ventures, which are existing investors in eSUB, led the round. This new injection of capital will enable eSUB to expand its outreach and promote its user-friendly software to a wider audience of subcontractors.

eSUB Cloud is an easy-to-use tool designed specifically for commercial construction subcontractors. By providing a user-friendly set of project management tools, eSUB empowers subcontractors to quickly streamline their operations, improve collaboration and increase productivity. The platform features a highly intuitive user interface, making it easy for teams of all sizes and expertise to adopt the software and maximize its benefits.

"We are excited by the enhancements eSUB has made in its technology and improved user experience," said Brian Rich of Catalyst Investors. "We believe the newest version of eSUB Cloud will be a game changer for trade contractors, significantly accelerating the digital transformation of their business operations."

"We are thrilled to close this funding round, which will allow us to accelerate the growth of our eSUB Cloud platform and enhance our ability to support subcontractors in the commercial construction industry," eSUB Construction Software CEO Erich Litch said. "The enthusiasm from our investors is a testament to the value our software brings to the market, and we are excited to accelerate our mission of transforming the way subcontractors manage their projects."

About eSUB

eSUB makes user-friendly software for more productive and smarter trade contractors. Our solution, eSUB Cloud, is the only project management and field-to-office collaboration platform designed specifically for trades to make it easier to manage tasks consistently and efficiently. Thousands of trade contractors have chosen eSUB Cloud and quickly realized that it pays for itself by standardizing project processes, eliminating duplicate effort, and improving field-to-office collaboration. The company is backed by growth equity firms Catalyst Investors and Revolution Ventures.

