eSUB Construction Software Expands Leadership Team with Matt Belkin as Chief Operating Officer

"Matt's depth and breadth of experience and success at high-growth technology companies make him such a valuable member of the eSUB Team," says Wendy Rogers, CEO and president of eSUB Construction Software. "We are thrilled to have Matt on board. His commitment to establishing operational excellence and delivering exceptional customer experiences will empower eSUB's clients to build better and fuel their business growth."

Prior to joining eSUB, Matt served as President at BigSquid, an artificial intelligence software company, focused on driving top-line growth and customer expansion. Notably, Matt spent five years at business analytics powerhouse DOMO, where he helped lead the then-private company to achieve $2.2B valuation and over 100% annual growth. Matt developed his expertise in building and scaling high-growth technology companies through leadership roles at Omniture, Adobe, Macromedia, and Yahoo.

"Construction is an expansive $1 trillion industry that has only just begun to leverage technology to make smarter, more efficient decisions," says Matt Belkin, chief operating officer of eSUB Construction Software. "By focusing exclusively on subcontractors, eSUB is making a positive and lasting impact on the largest segment of construction workers. Everyone at eSUB, from the engineers to the board of directors, is extremely passionate about changing construction by empowering subcontractors with our innovative technology. I'm excited to work closely with Wendy and the eSUB team to effectively scale the company and expand our vision and reach."

Matt's appointment as Chief Operating Officer comes in response to the tremendous success and growth eSUB is experiencing. Earlier this year, eSUB received $12M Series B Funding to scale the team and accelerate product development to meet the growing needs of construction subcontractors. Since January 2019, eSUB has introduced compelling new features to improve labor productivity and streamline back-office efficiency and experienced significant wins with several enterprise trade contractors. The company is on pace to complete its best year ever as the demand for its software and services continues to grow in the commercial construction marketplace.

Founded and headquartered in San Diego, CA, eSUB is the leader of web-based project management and document control software designed specifically for subcontractors in the construction industry. Built on 30-plus years of expertise, eSUB's easy to use, software-as-a service solution helps self-performing contractors increase standardization, accountability and productivity.

Today, thousands of users trust eSUB's platform to manage project communication and collaboration on construction projects worldwide. For more information or to schedule a free demo visit www.eSUB.com or call 1.800.493.3782.

