eSUB Construction Software Named FrontRunner for Construction Project Management Software

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eSUB Construction Software announced today it was named a FrontRunner for Construction Project Management software by Software Advice. Only products that earn top user ratings make the cut as FrontRunners, and to be eligible for consideration, a product must be a stand-alone construction project management software product or offer construction project management functionality within a suite. Among 122 construction management software solutions, eSUB was rated #1 in customer satisfaction and usability.

"This recognition means so much because it comes directly from our customers, and speaks directly to eSUB's usability and customer satisfaction," says Wendy Rogers, president and CEO of eSUB Construction Software. "The biggest hurdle in construction technology is adoption. We pride ourselves on developing software that is user friendly for the field, integrated into workflows for the office, and specifically relevant for the trades, whose project management needs are vastly different from GCs'. We don't develop features to meet parity with our competitors; we serve as true partners with our customers in understanding their workflows to be very intentional in how we build and deliver."

Many construction project management systems are focused on the needs of general contractors or owners and not skilled trade contractors. In construction projects, the skilled trade contractors perform most of the labor and bear a significant amount of risk on projects. Based on 30-years' experience of working alongside trade contractors, eSUB is purpose-built and highly focused on its core strength of field-based operational workflows and its core audience of skilled trade contractors. Trade contractors using eSUB have improved their productivity by 25% and gain better visibility on projects to protect their profits.

FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings for small businesses. FrontRunners for construction project management software is available at https://www.softwareadvice.com/sg/construction/project-management-software-comparison/#top-products.

About eSUB Construction Software

Founded and headquartered in San Diego, CA, eSUB is the leader of cloud-based project management and document control software designed specifically for subcontractors in the construction industry. Built on 30-plus years of expertise, eSUB's easy-to-use platform helps self-performing contractors increase standardization, accountability and productivity.

Today, thousands of users trust eSUB to manage project communication and collaboration on construction projects worldwide. For more information or to schedule a free demo visit www.eSUB.com or call 888.520.eSUB.

