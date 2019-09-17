eSUB Construction Software Sets the Stage for New Platform with Updated User Interface

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eSUB Construction Software, the only field data collection and construction operations platform purpose-built for subcontractors, proudly announces the release of its new User Interface (UI), the first phase in a series of upcoming platform enhancements. eSUB's advancement towards a modern architecture delivers an improved User Experience (UX) that is more mobile and flexible to support commercial trade contractors and their respective employees that utilize eSUB on a daily basis.

"With eSUB's user base growing rapidly, especially among some of the largest and most technology-savvy trade contractors, we are focused on continuously enhancing eSUB to enable our users to work more efficiently whether in the field or the office," says Wendy Rogers, president and CEO of eSUB Construction Software. "We are inspired by our customers and the diligent work that they do, and this is just the beginning in terms of enhancing eSUB to be more modern, mobile and flexible. Our mission at eSUB is to empower subcontractors throughout the construction lifecycle, and this release and forthcoming updates, will improve usability and increase efficiency to ensure buildings are constructed safely, on time, and within budget."

eSUB serves as the home for construction operations where users capture activity from the jobsite. Utilizing eSUB helps trade contractors improve their field-to-office communications, increase labor productivity, and streamline back office efficiency. Developed based on feedback from eSUB users, the updates include a simplified, intuitive Navigation Menu and a responsive, updated Select Project screen. Highlights of the new user interface include:

Simplified navigation categories optimized to help users find important items more quickly

Reports and graphs have been organized according to types of report: Labor Reports, Job Cost Reports, Equipment and Material Reports

Improved searching and filtering capabilities allowing users to quickly find project information

Responsive design to deliver a more consistent user experience regardless of device type

About eSUB Construction Software

Founded and headquartered in San Diego, CA, eSUB is the leader of web-based project management and document control software designed specifically for subcontractors in the construction industry. Built on 30-plus years of expertise, eSUB's easy to use, software-as-a service solution helps self-performing contractors increase standardization, accountability and productivity.

Today, thousands of users trust eSUB's platform to manage complex project communication and collaboration on construction projects worldwide. For more information or to schedule a free demo visit www.eSUB.com or call 1.800.493.3782.

