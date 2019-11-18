eSUB Expands Integrations with Autodesk's PlanGrid and BIM 360

"Trade contractors are very tech-savvy, and increasingly implement eSUB with BIM 360 or PlanGrid to incorporate more data-driven workflows into their operations. In fact, many of our users have reported beyond 25% increase in productivity," says Wendy Rogers, president and CEO of eSUB Construction Software. "As an Autodesk Forge Fund investment partner, we are committed to continually enhancing our integrations with Autodesk products to deliver best-in-class solutions to help trade contractors collaborate more effectively and meet the needs for data-driven construction."

Autodesk Forge is a connected developer cloud platform that enables customers to create customized, scalable solutions for engineering, construction and manufacturing challenges. As a continuation of their development efforts and a member of the Forge community, eSUB leverages cloud technologies to push tighter integration between their own internally developed web tools and core Autodesk applications.

The eSUB-PlanGrid integration brings together PlanGrid's user-friendly construction productivity capabilities with eSUB's field data and operations platform. The latest enhancement features deeper integration between the eSUB and PlanGrid mobile applications. The Field Foreman relies on eSUB as a conduit to the office: capturing data-rich information for daily reports including labor hours, material installed, equipment used, and more to proactively track real-time labor productivity. Now, the Foreman can easily launch PlanGrid's mobile app directly from eSUB to review plans, create markups, take and share progress photos, and more.

The existing integration to synchronize project snapshots and RFIs between eSUB and PlanGrid ensures that everyone operates from the most up-to-date information. This drives real-time collaboration with the office team for document creation or revision within eSUB including RFIs, Submittal, Change Order Requests, Purchase Orders, and more. Documentation created in eSUB is specifically made for a trade contractor's workflow with two-way email integration and detailed date and time-stamps to serve as the trade contractor's historical timeline of the project.

"eSUB was the very first partner to launch an integration with PlanGrid's API and we are enthusiastic about their continued enhancements," said James Cook, strategic alliances and partnerships at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "By making sure that everyone involved in a construction project has the information they need, when they need it and where they need it, eSUBs integrations with BIM 360 and PlanGrid drive strong productivity and significant returns on our joint customers' technology investments."

eSUB's recent enhancement to its PlanGrid integration mirrors the same capabilities as its BIM 360 integration, including one-click access to BIM 360 projects and files directly from the eSUB mobile and web applications. Notably, this follows the BIM 360 integration update that eSUB introduced last month. The BIM 360 integration was expanded to include eSUB File Anywhere, which allows users to push eSUB documents, such as Field Notes, RFIs, Submittals, Change Orders, and more, directly into BIM 360. The extensibility of eSUB File Anywhere links eSUB documents directly into plans and models within BIM 360. This deeper integration with BIM 360 delivers the embedded drawing management capabilities that trade contractors need from eSUB in a seamless workflow.

The eSUB team will showcase their latest product enhancements and expanded integration at Autodesk Connect & Construct Summit and Autodesk University on November 18-21 in Las Vegas, NV. To view a demonstration, attendees can visit the eSUB Booth P4 during the Connect & Construct Summit and Booth CON216 in The Expo during Autodesk University.

About eSUB Construction Software

Founded and headquartered in San Diego, CA, eSUB is the leader of web-based project management and document control software designed specifically for subcontractors in the construction industry. Built on 30-plus years of expertise, eSUB's easy to use, software-as-a-service solution helps self-performing contractors increase standardization, accountability, and productivity.

Today, thousands of users trust eSUB's platform to manage project communication and collaboration on construction projects worldwide. For more information or to schedule a free demo, visit www.eSUB.com or call 1.800.493.3782.

Autodesk, BIM 360 and PlanGrid are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.

