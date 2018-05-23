eSUB Expands Offerings with New Mobile Time Tracking Application

eSUB Time takes eSUB's proven time card management capabilities to the next level. Previously, eSUB customers entered labor hours and unit productivity information within eSUB's Daily Reports. Based on customer demand for an employee punch in / punch out mobile application, eSUB Time continues to build upon the company's mobile-first strategy of connecting the field and the office. With eSUB Time, employees record their time, view and edit their timesheets, and submit them for approval directly from their iOS or Android mobile device. Paper timecards that are lost, illegible, or need to be manually entered are no longer needed. Most importantly, the employee and the office staff can add comments to timecards and engage in real-time conversations to resolve disputes and discrepancies quickly.

According to Wendy Rogers, eSUB President and CEO, "With one of our enterprise customers, their foremen are expending 26,000 man hours to collect and create paper timecards for their crews. In fact, over 70% of construction companies utilize paper time cards with some companies spending thousands and millions of dollars in man power to manually create, collect, enter and process time for payroll. While point solutions for time tracking have flooded the construction marketplace as a low cost solution, the problem is that many point solutions are standalone applications without integration and create unnecessary data silos. Because change and implementation of technology is challenging for many companies, eSUB delivers the flexibility to provide subcontractors the tools they need to manage their projects in one solution—at a rate and pace that works for them."

eSUB recently received investment from the Autodesk Forge Fund. The investment will accelerate product development for stronger product integration between the Autodesk BIM 360 construction management platform and eSUB to create a seamless user experience and develop a stronger alignment between the construction project owner, architect, and subcontractors. Changing the game on every project by automating project management tasks and creating a central cloud-based hub for real-time project information, eSUB empowers Commercial Subcontractors with a solution to mitigate risk and foster greater transparency and communication for the team.

About eSUB Construction Software

Founded and headquartered in San Diego, CA, eSUB is the leader of web-based project management and document control software designed specifically for subcontractors in the construction industry. Built on 30-plus years of expertise, eSUB's easy to use, software-as-a service solution helps self-performing contractors increase standardization, accountability and productivity.

Today, thousands of users trust eSUB's platform to manage project communication and collaboration on construction projects worldwide. For more information or to schedule a free demo visit www.eSUB.com or call 1.800.493.3782.

