eSUB Releases "My Schedule" to Advance Mobile Workforce Management for Trade Contractors

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eSUB Construction Software, the only field data and construction operations platform purpose-built for subcontractors, proudly announces the release of My Schedule for eSUB Time employee time tracking mobile application. The addition of My Schedule in eSUB Time delivers schedule information and real-time updates directly to employees further streamlining field to office communications. Subcontractors can customize eSUB with specific modules to solve their immediate operational challenges and turn on new modules and features when the team is ready for more. Through the eSUB Time mobile app, individual time card information is captured to save time and improve efficiency throughout the entire time card recording process – collection, entering, approving, and payroll disbursement.

Digitizing Workforce Scheduling

With eSUB's Resource Management, schedulers assign resources to various projects based on employee skill and project needs. Subcontractors no longer need to rely on whiteboards, spreadsheets, outlook calendars, or paper schedules to schedule resources. Workforce scheduling is digitized and stored with other pertinent project information in a centralized location for increased visibility by the entire organization. By linking Resource Management with eSUB Time, eSUB delivers a powerful mobile workforce management solution with time tracking and schedule information into one mobile app.

"Many construction companies struggle with the skilled labor shortage, so it becomes critically important to keep their employees out in the field doing what they do best—building," says Wendy Rogers, President and CEO of eSUB Construction Software. "Delivering mobile capabilities to all field employees—not just the Foreman and Superintendent—removes administrative burdens and helps projects stay on schedule. With eSUB, subcontractors and all their employees—in the field and the office—have access to a diverse set of persona-based tools they need to be more mobile, more productive, and more empowered. We are continually replacing manual processes and bringing together siloed point solutions into one mobile workforce management and construction operations platform. #powertothetrades"

Optimizing Mobile Workforce Management

eSUB delivers a robust construction operations platform, designed for the field to improve efficiencies in the office. Built for employees in the field, eSUB Time directly connects them to the office for capturing time, reviewing and signing timesheets, viewing their schedule, and communicating with the back office. eSUB's Field Works mobile app offers Superintendents and Foreman the ability to capture photos, complete daily reports, and access to project files. Seamlessly connecting all employees in the field with the office, all of the data is captured by eSUB Time and Field Works and shared in real-time with the back-office to drastically improve operational efficiency. More importantly, eSUB integrates with a company's Accounting systems to keep the operations and accounting teams on the same page and eliminate data siloes.

About eSUB Construction Software

Founded and headquartered in San Diego, CA, eSUB is the leader of cloud and mobile project management software designed specifically for subcontractors in the construction industry. Built on 30-plus years of expertise, eSUB's easy to use, software-as-a-service helps self-performing contractors increase standardization, accountability, and productivity.

Today, thousands of users trust eSUB's platform to manage project communication and collaboration on construction projects worldwide. For more information or to schedule a free demo, visit www.eSUB.com or call 1.800.493.3782.

