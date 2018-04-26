eSync Alliance welcomes ZF as latest member

The Alliance is based around the eSync system, a platform of cloud and embedded components originally developed by Excelfore for providing secure transactions with electronic end devices installed in vehicles. It can deliver and update software and firmware over-the-air and can collect diagnostics and telematics data from end devices in the vehicle.

The eSync system helps to avoid increasingly costly and inconvenient vehicle recalls. Software recalls alone estimated to have cost $3 billion in the USA in 2016. It also enables real-time diagnostic information to be remotely retrieved from in-car electronic control units (ECUs) and other devices. By working together in the Alliance, companies benefit from a simplified development environment enabled by a customizable open platform with standardized features and APIs.

Rick Kreifeldt, Executive Director at the eSync Alliance, said, "ZF is a leading worldwide supplier of automotive components and systems. I'm delighted to welcome them to the eSync Alliance. They provide scale and expertise to help drive the development of a common platform for OTA technology, and its broad adoption across the automotive sector."

Franck Lesbroussart, Head of Advanced Digital Software Development at ZF said, "The eSync Alliance is leading the way in OTA technology and advanced diagnostics, providing a framework for its member companies to benefit from standardized and interoperable OTA components. ZF will take an active part in the Alliance, and by working together with our new partners we can benefit the industry as a whole."

At the recent CES exhibition, ZF and Excelfore demonstrated how a fleet operator can use the eSync OTA system to gain greater control over an automotive fleet, providing secure mechanisms for continuous improvements in fleet efficiency, managing updates to a fleet of many thousands of vehicles. Fleet managers can review and improve the efficiency and performance of particular vehicle models and sub-models within the fleet and can predict and resolve potential security issues before they become problems.

About the eSync™ Alliance

The eSync™ Alliance is an industry initiative to drive a multi-company solution for over the air (OTA) updates and diagnostics data in the automotive electronics space, potentially saving billions of dollars per year for automakers. By working together in the alliance, companies will benefit from a simplified development environment made possible by a standardized yet customizable open platform. The alliance is based around the eSync system, a platform of cloud and embedded components originally developed by Excelfore, for providing a secure data pipeline to devices within a vehicle. www.esyncalliance.org

About ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ZF is a global leader in driveline and chassis technology as well as active and passive safety technology. The company has a global workforce of 146,000 with approximately 230 locations in some 40 countries. In 2017, ZF achieved sales of €36.4 billion. ZF is one of the largest automotive suppliers worldwide.

ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. The company invests more than six percent of its sales in research and development annually – in particular for the development of efficient and electric drivelines and also in striving for a world without accidents. With its broad portfolio, ZF is advancing mobility and services in the automobile, truck and industrial technology sectors.

