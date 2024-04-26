ET GLOBAL Americas Soars to New Heights with Record-Breaking 2023

SUWANEE, Ga., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ET GLOBAL Americas, a leading provider of trade show and event solutions proudly announces its unprecedented success in 2023, marking the company's most triumphant year in its illustrious 35-year history. With a remarkable surge in performance, ET GLOBAL Americas has solidified its position in the US trade show industry, showcasing an unparalleled dedication to excellence and innovation.

ZF at CES 2023 Gardaworld at GSX

Throughout 2023, ET GLOBAL Americas' momentum surpassed all previous milestones and exceeded expectations. Bolstered by an unwavering commitment to quality, and the tireless efforts of its dedicated team, the company achieved remarkable feats, continuing to cement its status as a powerhouse in the experiential marketing industry.

Reflecting on the extraordinary accomplishments of 2023 and the promising outlook for the future, Tucker Ramsey, CEO of ET GLOBAL Americas, expressed profound gratitude and optimism. "2023 stands as a testament to the collective passion, perseverance, and ingenuity of the entire ET GLOBAL Americas Team. We are immensely proud of what we have achieved together, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Steadfast, the team at ET GLOBAL Americas continues forward into 2024 with high anticipation for another groundbreaking year.

"2024 Q1 is behind us. We are excited to seize the opportunities that lie ahead. I am confident our team will continue to redefine industry standards and leave an indelible mark on the US trade show industry," Ramsey added.

ET GLOBAL Americas extends heartfelt gratitude to its clients, partners and stakeholders for their unwavering support and trust. Together, the company looks forward to shaping a future defined by excellence, innovation, and transformative solutions.

About ET GLOBAL Americas

ET GLOBAL is an international experiential design group specializing in trade shows, events, and live-marketing projects around the globe. With a team of experienced professionals and a track record of success, ET GLOBAL Americas has become the go-to partner for brands looking to create innovative and engaging live marketing activations. For more information, visit www.etglobalusa.com

