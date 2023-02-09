ETA and Discover Global Network Recognize the Best and Brightest in Payments with its 2023 Young Payments Professional Scholars Program

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) proudly announces the selection of ten high-potential professionals to join the 2023 ETA Young Payments Professionals Scholars (YPP) Program. This exciting initiative, sponsored by Discover® Global Network, brings together leading payments companies to mentor scholars and provide them with invaluable resources such as complimentary access to ETA industry events, networking opportunities, and knowledge exchange activities.

"The ETA Young Payments Professionals Scholars Program gives high-potential young industry professionals the opportunity to gain valuable resources, knowledge, and experience that will help shape their future in payments" says Jodie Kelley, CEO, ETA. "It's an incredible initiative for nurturing the next generation of payments leaders."

"The ETA YPP Program is an exceptional opportunity to develop the generation of talent who will build the payments industry of tomorrow." Kevin Jordan, Head of U.S. and Canada Strategic Client Management, Discover Global Network. Kevin Jordan is the Discover Global Network Executive sponsor and a long time ETA YPP mentor.

The 2023 YPP cohort includes:

Erin Barbeau, FIS

David Bustillos, US Alliance Group

Zach Daily, Cutter Financial

Thomas Hinks, J.P. Morgan Chase

William Hopkins, Reliable Payments

Anna Morrow, Paya

Kaitlyn Payne, Discover

Charlotte Sawyer, Spreedly

Rinda Sutrathada, CardFlight

Krithika Thyagarajan, Square

The YPP program aims to identify and nurture the next generation of payments leaders, giving scholars unparalleled access to industry experts for one-on-one mentorship and an invaluable educational experience. Through this program, our scholars will be empowered to help shape and innovate the future of payments.

The 2023 YPP cohort will be honored at #ETATRANSACT, Apr 24-26, in Atlanta. www.etatransact.com

