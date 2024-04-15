ETA Announces its 2024 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), the global trade association for the payments technology industry, announces its 2024 Board of Directors. ETA's Board of Directors are executives from across the payments ecosystem representing the vanguard of payments powering innovative, fast, seamless, and secure digital payments for merchants and consumers.

"Innovation remains at the forefront of payments, and ETA continues to play a pivotal role as the voice of our industry," said Cameron Bready, President and CEO at Global Payments. "I am deeply honored to serve as President of the ETA Board of Directors and excited to work with Jodie and the board to drive our industry forward and deliver unmatched value to our membership."

"I look forward to working with the 2024 ETA Board of Directors—a team of exceptional and experienced payments executives," says ETA CEO Jodie Kelley. "This board has a clear vision about the ways in which ETA can further expand the impact we drive on behalf of this vibrant industry. At ETA, we are all excited to partner with the board as we move forward together."

Executive Officers

President: Cameron Bready, President & CEO, Global Payments

President-Elect: Derek Webster, Founder & CEO, CardFlight

Treasurer: Jamie Walker, CEO, Elavon

Secretary: Julie Pukas, Head of Commercial Strategy and Integration, TD Bank

Immediate Past-President: Eric Hoffman, President, Chargebacks911

Directors

Todd Ablowitz, Co-CEO / Co-Founder, Infinicept

Rehman Baig, Head of Payment Partnerships, Adyen

Jim Johnson, President, Strategic Partnerships, FIS

Jodie Kelley, CEO, Electronic Transactions Association

Casey Klyszeiko, SVP & General Manager, Fiserv

Bruce Lowthers, CEO and Executive Director, Paysafe

Laura Miller, Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Global E-Commerce, Nuvei

Jonette Sullivan, Head of Merchant Services, Wells Fargo Merchant Services

Christopher Sweetland, Global Head of Payments Markets & Partnerships, PayPal

Christopher Ward, EVP, Head of Wholesale Payments, Truist

Erika Wool, Head of Product Partnerships, Stripe

Presidential Advisory Council

Debra Bradford, President of Merchant Services, Deluxe

Kimiko Kokka, Director of Merchant Business Development and Partnerships, Apple

Michael Lozanoff, Managing Director, Global Head of Merchant Acquiring Product & Engineering, JP Morgan

Wally Mlynarski, Head of Merchant Solutions, Bank of America

Karen Redwood, Head of Industry Relations & Operations, Square

Peter Stewart, President NAR, Ingenico

Samir Zabaneh, CEO, TouchBistro

Ex-Officio

Chiro Aikat, Head of US Market Development, Mastercard

June Chen, General Manager, China UnionPay USA

Bill Dobbins, Head of Acquiring and Enablement, Visa

Jason Hanson, President of Payment Services, Discover

Colleen Taylor, President, Merchant Services – US, American Express

SOURCE Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)