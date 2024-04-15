ETA Announces its 2024 Board of Directors

Apr 15, 2024, 09:00 ET
WASHINGTON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), the global trade association for the payments technology industry, announces its 2024 Board of Directors. ETA's Board of Directors are executives from across the payments ecosystem representing the vanguard of payments powering innovative, fast, seamless, and secure digital payments for merchants and consumers.
"Innovation remains at the forefront of payments, and ETA continues to play a pivotal role as the voice of our industry," said Cameron Bready, President and CEO at Global Payments. "I am deeply honored to serve as President of the ETA Board of Directors and excited to work with Jodie and the board to drive our industry forward and deliver unmatched value to our membership."
"I look forward to working with the 2024 ETA Board of Directors—a team of exceptional and experienced payments executives," says ETA CEO Jodie Kelley. "This board has a clear vision about the ways in which ETA can further expand the impact we drive on behalf of this vibrant industry. At ETA, we are all excited to partner with the board as we move forward together."
Executive Officers
President: Cameron Bready, President & CEO, Global Payments
President-Elect: Derek Webster, Founder & CEO, CardFlight
Treasurer: Jamie Walker, CEO, Elavon
Secretary: Julie Pukas, Head of Commercial Strategy and Integration, TD Bank
Immediate Past-President: Eric Hoffman, President, Chargebacks911
Directors
Todd Ablowitz, Co-CEO / Co-Founder, Infinicept
Rehman Baig, Head of Payment Partnerships, Adyen
Jim Johnson, President, Strategic Partnerships, FIS
Jodie Kelley, CEO, Electronic Transactions Association
Casey Klyszeiko, SVP & General Manager, Fiserv
Bruce Lowthers, CEO and Executive Director, Paysafe
Laura Miller, Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Global E-Commerce, Nuvei
Jonette Sullivan, Head of Merchant Services, Wells Fargo Merchant Services
Christopher Sweetland, Global Head of Payments Markets & Partnerships, PayPal
Christopher Ward, EVP, Head of Wholesale Payments, Truist
Erika Wool, Head of Product Partnerships, Stripe
Presidential Advisory Council
Debra Bradford, President of Merchant Services, Deluxe
Kimiko Kokka, Director of Merchant Business Development and Partnerships, Apple
Michael Lozanoff, Managing Director, Global Head of Merchant Acquiring Product & Engineering, JP Morgan
Wally Mlynarski, Head of Merchant Solutions, Bank of America
Karen Redwood, Head of Industry Relations & Operations, Square
Peter Stewart, President NAR, Ingenico
Samir Zabaneh, CEO, TouchBistro
Ex-Officio
Chiro Aikat, Head of US Market Development, Mastercard
June Chen, General Manager, China UnionPay USA
Bill Dobbins, Head of Acquiring and Enablement, Visa
Jason Hanson, President of Payment Services, Discover
Colleen Taylor, President, Merchant Services – US, American Express
SOURCE Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)
Share this article