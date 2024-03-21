ETA Honors Outstanding Achievements with 2024 Star Awards at TRANSACT

Payments' Top Honors Celebrate Innovation and Leadership

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is excited to announce the recipients of the 2024 Star Awards. The awards honor individuals and companies advancing the payments industry through innovative business practices and contributions to the association.

"I am honored to celebrate the titans and leaders in the payments industry at TRANSACT," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "We are excited to recognize this diverse group of professionals for their invaluable leadership, dedication to enhancing customer experiences, and contributions to our association, industry, and community."

The ETA Industry Affairs Awards and Recognition Committee—comprised of ETA member company executives—reviewed submissions for the 2024 Star Awards and selected recipients in the following categories:

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

COMMITTEE VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

This award recognizes a volunteer who dedicated extraordinary time and effort to a committee's success.

Recipient: Caroline Hometh, cofounder and managing partner, RPY Innovations

Caroline Hometh has dedicated many years to co-chairing the PayFac Committee and ensuring its overall success. As a result of her years of consulting work, members have benefited from her insights. With a deep understanding of PayFacs and an eye to the future, Caroline has ensured that the PayFac Committee continues to be a go-to resource for impartial, current, and relevant information on PayFacs.

PAY IT FORWARD

This award recognizes the unsung heroes who work in the payments industry and make the world a better place through community service.

Recipient: Monica Eaton, CEO, Chargebacks911

Monica Eaton, a successful entrepreneur, passionately champions gender diversity in fintech through initiatives such as the LIFT program, connecting female leaders with aspiring professionals. Her not-for-profit, Paid for Grades, has donated over $1.2 million to incentivize student improvement in Tampa Bay. Within her company, Chargebacks911, she supports charitable causes through the Take Charge for Charity program, donating $250 weekly to employee-nominated nonprofits.

DISTINGUISHED PAYMENTS PROFESSIONAL

This is the payments industry's highest honor and is awarded to a trendsetter, role model, or positive contributor to the industry.

Recipient: Colleen Taylor, President, Merchant Services–US, American Express

Colleen Taylor has built a remarkable career spanning over 30 years in the payments industry. She has held significant roles at leading payment organizations including Mastercard, Wells Fargo, Chase, and Capital One. In each role, she provided strategic leadership and spearheaded initiatives that drove growth and innovation. In her role at American Express, she continues to expand the merchant network, significantly enhancing market share and profitability. Colleen's passion for payments is equally matched by her dedication as a people leader; she consistently empowers and inspires her team to reach new heights. Beyond her professional contributions, Colleen is deeply committed to community service. She chairs the board of the Samaritan Daytop Foundation, is Vice Chair of her alma mater Spelman College and is on the national board of GLAAD.

COMPANY AWARDS

BUSINESS PARTNER OF THE YEAR

This is an ETA member company that has demonstrated an exceptional level of support for the association to further the association's goals and objectives.

Recipient: PSP Services

PSP Services, a leader in payment systems, processing, and integrations, is being recognized for its exceptional dedication to furthering the goals and objectives of ETA. Although relatively new as a member, PSP Services has already made a significant impact through its active participation in ETA events, including TRANSACT. PSP's unwavering focus on customer experience and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships and driving innovation closely align with ETA's mission and that of the industry.

ISO OF THE YEAR

This award recognizes an ISO whose actions move the payments industry forward, that exhibits high ethical standards, and that has successfully met industry challenges with demonstrated results. The winner will be announced at the ETA Awards & Visa Celebration being held at Allegiant Stadium on April 17.

Finalists: Netevia, Talus Payments, Universal Processing

MOST INNOVATIVE PRODUCT OR SOLUTION

This award recognizes a proven product or solution that promotes customer usability, increases profitability, reduces friction, or otherwise enables significant advances for the payments ecosystem. The winner will be announced at the ETA Awards & Visa Celebration being held at Allegiant Stadium on April 17.

Finalists: Biller Genie, FlexCharge, PopCodes

Star Award winners will be honored during TRANSACT, the biggest show in payments, at the exclusive ETA Awards & Visa Celebration evening hosted at Allegiant Stadium on April 17.

There's still time to register for TRANSACT 2024, where payments meets business. Register today to join the entire industry in Las Vegas, April 17–19, for three days of innovation, connection, and endless opportunities for your business. Visit Etatransact.com to learn more.

