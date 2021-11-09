ETAO International Group Forms Strategic Partnership with KSL Biomedical to Provide High-Quality Testing and Diagnostics to Patients

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ETAO International Group, a leading provider of online and offline healthcare services in China, and KSL Biomedical, a provider of advanced diagnostic technologies and services, have entered into a strategic partnership that will provide transformative state-of-the-art medical services and diagnostic testing for patients in China.

KSL BIOMEDICAL

KSL is a solution-driven company that provides medical professionals with critical data needed to make fully informed healthcare decisions and improve patient outcomes. Its diagnostics business unit offers testing and laboratory services specialized in oncology, infectious diseases, and immunology. Its integrated clinical services include diagnostics, prognostics, therapeutics, and disease-monitoring technology.

Joel A. Gallo, Chief Financial Officer of ETAO, spoke to how patients will benefit from the collaboration: "KSL's precision-based diagnostic capabilities open up and broaden ETAO's canvas of targeted clinical solutions. Our strategic partnership provides diagnostic and monitoring tools to our state-of-the-art medical ecosystem that places the patient at the core of everything we do. What the patient gains from weaving together novel medical approaches is an integrated and personalized intervention plan."

The diagnostic test data will be combined with a patient's medical history to support development of science-based, personalized medical treatment and prevention plans for patients within the ETAO ecosystem.

The strategic partnership is expected to reinforce ETAO's growing digital capabilities for transformative care and unparalleled service, thereby extending ETAO's integrated continuum of care.

Dr. Long Shen, a founding partner of KSL, has made significant contributions to identifying novel biomarkers for the early diagnosis of autoimmune diseases and associated B-cell lymphomas. He states, "In modern medicine, anywhere between 50% and 70% of medical decisions are based on laboratory results. ETAO possesses an extensive network of physicians, who need tools to provide diagnosis and treatment. This partnership is a win-win situation because ETAO wants to offer the highest quality healthcare to the public. Our commitment to high-quality testing and laboratory services ensures that patients are being diagnosed accurately to receive state-of-the-art medical care."

In contrast to the U.S. healthcare market, China's market lacks specialized and high-quality clinical laboratory services. China's laboratories in general have limited testing capabilities and limited capacities. With support from ETAO's expertise and network, KSL will able to deliver the most advanced testing and laboratory technologies and solutions to China, increasing access to quality healthcare and improving patient outcomes.

Kevin Lawson, a founding partner of KSL Biomedical, is an accomplished biotechnology executive with substantial experience in identifying and building value in promising new technologies through collaborative licensing and internal basic research. He explains, "KSL's model is collaborative and flexible and is able to successfully compete in this market in quality, accuracy, turnaround time, and cost. With our experience in test development and production, as well as our strategic partnerships, we can design systems that will deliver results in timely and cost-effective ways."

As part of KSL's continuing commitment to the community and to advancing research, KSL founding partner Dr. Lakshmanan Suresh is currently developing methods to determine whether an individual needs booster shots based on their antibody levels. These studies explore critical antibody titers for effective immunity and may provide an objective measure of when a person requires a booster vaccine dose.

About ETAO International Group

ETAO International Group ("ETAO"), a Cayman Islands company, aims to be the world's leading digital healthcare group providing telemedicine, hospital care, primary care, pharmacy and health insurance covering all life stages of patients. "ETAO" brand means "Best Medical Way" with transformative medical care and unparalleled service. ETAO provides best-in-class internet medical services, supported by artificial intelligence and big data technologies, to improve health care delivery and quality in specialized clinics and hospital settings. ETAO's platform is seamlessly integrated because of its ability to combine technology and health sciences. ETAO's U.S. subsidiary was established in December 2017 in Delaware USA, and its wholly owned subsidiary Fangzhou Yidao (Beijing) Health Technology Co., Ltd. ("ETAO China"), was established in Beijing in July 2019.

About KSL

KSL is a translational medicine company integrating clinical research, assay development and production, and clinical laboratories headquartered outside of Buffalo, New York. Its focus is on collaborations with basic research institutions, pathologists and clinicians to ensure the most relevant testing is provided to meet a patient's needs. KSL takes a consultative approach to deliver an ever-improving, clinically relevant menu of tests to optimally manage patients and improve outcomes. The staff of highly qualified clinical professionals has hundreds of years of combined clinical service, state-of-the-art facilities, and key strategic partnerships, allowing KSL to advance effective precision medicine. Guiding the company, KSL has assembled a world-class leadership team to spearhead its laboratory services organization. Team leaders are industry experts committed to building a solutions-driven company focused on quality and superior customer service. The three guiding principles are Excellence, Innovation, and Growth to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Media Contact:

Fee Hofmann

[email protected]

973-307-6320

SOURCE Etao International Group