eTeamSponsor Announces a Donation of $5,000 to Southwestern Illinois College Soccer

eTeamSponsor Announces a Donation of $5,000 to Southwestern Illinois College Men's Soccer

The Soccer team had previously run a very successful eTeamSponsor fundraising program. This donation will go a long way towards improving the complete student / athlete experience.

"Wow that's awesome, we greatly appreciate it. eTeamSponsor is something everyone should do. This is great! Thank you very much!" - Michael Juenger, Athletic Director, Southwestern Illinois College

"We are blessed to be able to work with coaches and athletes for a living. To be able to match the funds raised from our program with Men's Soccer at Southwestern Illinois CC is just the cherry on top. Wish we could do this for all of the programs we work with because they all deserve it." - Ryan Gomez, National Director, eTeamSponsor

About eTeamSponsor:

Since 2010 eTeamSponsor (eTS) has partnered with institutions to provide an automated crowdfunding solution that's raised over one hundred million dollars nationwide. They've been hailed as the missing piece for successful fundraising and complete transparency, connecting athletic department fundraising with advancement personnel. Having pioneered automated crowdfunding for athletic programs at public/private high schools as well as 2-year and 4-year college and universities. eTeamSponsor aims to provide the most efficient and effective platform to meet the needs of fundraising decision makers before, during and after their fundraising process. Ultimately eliminating the inefficiencies, personal liability, and financial risk of fundraising for good. eTS is committed to staying at the forefront of innovative technology and unparalleled client service to ensure institutions reach their fundraising goals.

