ETERNAL WATER HITS $150 MILLION IN RETAIL SALES AND UNVEILS FIRST-EVER ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN

To leverage its consistent year-over-year sales growth, Eternal Water rolls out its inaugural ad campaign targeting wellness-chic consumers in the Los Angeles market

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturally alkaline spring water, Eternal Water , is pleased to launch its first-ever advertising campaign in light of its massive year-over-year growth and recent milestone of $150 million in retail sales1 and is projecting 2024 to be the company's biggest year ever.

According to recent IRI reports2, Eternal Water is the No.1 fastest-growing top 6 premium water brand in both dollars and units. They are recognized as the No. 1 Naturally Alkaline Water Brand in the United States and ranked the No. 2 High pH water in the United States.

Eternal Water Ad Campaign

Given this sustained success, Eternal Water is thrilled to debut its first advertising campaign in the Los Angeles market. Eternal Water aims to resonate with potential new consumers who prioritize health and wellness and embrace life to the fullest, employing high fashion, and aesthetically forward imagery to make an impact. This campaign was shot by acclaimed photographer Christian Ferretti, best known for his work with Guess, Nike, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, Sephora, and more. It was conceptualized in collaboration with the esteemed team at Odysseus Arms, known for their work with brands such as The Body Shop and E. & J. Gallo brands. The campaign will be visible throughout the Los Angeles area this summer.

"Our tremendous sales growth signifies the Brand's readiness to begin advertising. Until now, all our growth has come from increased distribution, feet on the street, and providing a superior product with an iconic bottle," says Karim Mashouf, CEO and Founder at Eternal Water. "We are now ready to focus on advertising to wellness-chic consumers, making Los Angeles the ideal city for Eternal Water's campaign." Tahne Davis, Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Eternal Water adds, "Eternal celebrates the purity of living a truly modern life, inspiring people to hydrate better to be their personal best. Our campaign celebrates everyone who is hustling, styling, and improving themselves. We connect purity and style, embodying water's aesthetics with confidence and allure."

Eternal Water's inaugural ad campaign shows off nature's perfect accessory through captivating visuals that juxtapose black and white images with colorful product shots. Throughout the campaign, Eternal Water demonstrates its dedication to providing pure, natural water while nodding to how this premium product is crafted with a wellness-driven lifestyle in mind. To view one of the campaign videos, please visit https://youtu.be/TVaKegwMx2s. For additional information, please visit eternalwater.com.

Eternal Water, established in 2008, is the No. 1 naturally alkaline water, No. 2 high pH water, It is also the No. 3 selling premium sourced water brand and one of the highest velocity premium waters in the country. Eternal Water filters through layers of ancient rock, absorbing essential minerals and electrolytes, making it naturally alkaline. Eternal Water owns and operates its springs and bottling facilities, protecting its sources and lessening the brand's carbon footprint. To learn more about Eternal Water, visit www.eternalwater.com .

1. Combined Measured and Non-measured Retail Sales 03/24/2024

2. IRI SPINS Latest 26 Weeks 03/24/2024

