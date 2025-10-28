ETF Issuance Breaks $1 Trillion Barrier, ICI Reports

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The estimated value of all exchange-traded fund1 (ETF) shares issued exceeded that of shares redeemed by $43.53 billion for the week ended October 22, 2025, the Investment Company Institute reported today. In addition to this report, ICI will also be publishing long-term mutual fund flows and a report that combines data for ETFs and mutual funds, available on the ICI website.

"ETF issuance has just crossed $1 trillion year-to-date — a significant milestone that marks the second consecutive year of trillion-dollar issuance. This reflects sustained momentum in the popularity of the ETF product and its continued strength as an investment vehicle for a wide range of investors," said Shelly Antoniewicz, ICI Chief Economist.

ETF Estimated Net Issuance

Millions of dollars



10/22/2025 10/15/2025 10/8/2025 10/1/2025 9/24/2025 Equity 27,708 15,551 22,350 31,556 24,730

Domestic 18,030 12,471 16,976 25,350 21,360

World 9,678 3,079 5,374 6,206 3,370 Hybrid -172 197 661 131 381 Bond 10,674 11,373 16,115 3,893 14,747

Taxable 9,288 10,199 13,862 3,172 14,892

Municipal 1,386 1,174 2,253 721 -145 Commodity 5,323 2,885 577 4,328 4,658 Total 43,533 30,006 39,703 39,908 44,515 Note: Components may not add to the total because of rounding. Includes funds not registered under the Investment Company

Act of 1940.

Equity ETFs 2 had estimated net issuance of $27.71 billion for the week, compared to estimated net issuance of $15.55 billion in the previous week. Domestic equity ETFs had estimated net issuance of $18.03 billion, and world equity ETFs had estimated net issuance of $9.68 billion.

Hybrid ETFs 2—which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities—had estimated negative net issuance of $172 million for the week, compared to estimated net issuance of $197 million in the previous week.

Bond ETFs 2 had estimated net issuance of $10.67 billion for the week, compared to estimated net issuance of $11.37 billion during the previous week. Taxable bond ETFs saw estimated net issuance of $9.29 billion, and municipal bond ETFs had estimated net issuance of $1.39 billion.

Commodity ETFs 2—which are ETFs (both registered and not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940) that invest primarily in commodities, currencies, and futures—had estimated net issuance of $5.32 billion for the week, compared to estimated net issuance of $2.89 billion during the previous week.

Notes: Weekly ETF net issuance are estimates that represent industry totals. Actual net issuance data are collected on a monthly basis and are reported in ICI's "Monthly Exchange-Traded Fund Data"; therefore, there are differences between these weekly estimates and the monthly net issuance. Data for previous weeks may reflect revisions because of data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of ETFs reporting. Historical flow data are available on the ICI website.

1 Data for ETFs that invest primarily in other ETFs were excluded from the series.

2 ICI classifies ETFs based on language in the fund prospectus. For a detailed description of ICI classifications, please see ICI ETF Investment Objective Definitions.

