Ethel M® Chocolates Celebrates the Season's Luxuries with its Decadent 2025 Holiday Collection

The American luxury chocolate brand unwraps the magic of the season with its new Holiday Advent Calendar and luxurious gifting collection made to elevate every holiday celebration.

KEY POINTS:

Ethel M ® Chocolates, located just outside Las Vegas, unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 Holiday Collection, including a LIMITED EDITION Holiday Advent Calendar.

The 2025 Holiday Collection offers a luxurious gifting experience with gourmet chocolate gems and elegant packaging, available now on EthelM.com.

Those traveling or local to the Las Vegas area can visit the chocolatier's Flagship Store to experience its iconic Holiday Cactus Garden Lights and Chocolate Tastings.

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethel M® Chocolates, proudly part of Mars, is redefining holiday luxuries with its annual selection of festive gifts that capture the joy and wonder of the season. From timeless classics to exquisite new offerings, the 2025 Holiday Collection is specially crafted by expert chocolatiers to elevate the tradition of gifting.

The 2025 Holiday Collection by Ethel M® Chocolates features an artful curation of small batch chocolates, including the new Holiday Advent Calendar and exquisite gifts for every festive moment. Celebrate the holidays at the Ethel M Chocolates Flagship Store & Cactus Garden in Henderson, NV. Visitors can book a Limited-Edition Holiday Chocolate Tasting Experience, sampling a variety of Ethel M’s luxurious confections.

Ethel M Chocolates embodies the essence of luxurious gift giving, making any decadent option from the 2025 Holiday Collection feel like a heartfelt surprise. From elegant packaging to beautiful small batch chocolate gems, each collection of petite curated desserts is designed to delight with chocolate wonder in every bite.

Discover the 2025 Holiday Collection and show everyone on your list how much they mean to you with the gift of American luxury chocolates, available to shop now at EthelM.com:

LIMITED EDITION Holiday Advent Calendar – Celebrate the season with the LIMITED EDITION Holiday Advent Calendar. This 24-piece collection offers 24 unique chocolate gems featuring beloved classics such as Dark Chocolate Prickly Pear and Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel, alongside exciting new flavors such as Milk Chocolate Bananas Foster and Dark Chocolate Passion Fruit Caramel Truffle. A perfect treat to count down the days of December.

NEW Peanut Butter Collection – For the peanut butter lovers on your list, Ethel M Chocolates has the gift for you! The new, highly requested collection features, for the first time ever, dark chocolate peanut butter gems along with classic milk chocolate peanut butter gems. This product is Kosher.

LIMITED EDITION Holiday Snowflake Collectible Tin – This 16 or 32-piece collection of some of Ethel M Chocolates' most famous and seasonal small-batch chocolate gems is specially curated and housed in a new stunning collectible tin embossed with delicate, metallic snowflakes.

LIMITED EDITION 5-piece Snowflake Creamy Caramels – Perfectly sized for stocking stuffers or to adorn your table place settings, these popular chocolate gems feature smooth creamy caramel coated in delicious milk and dark chocolate. This sampler will sweeten every celebration with festive holiday packaging and decadent chocolates inside.

LIMITED EDITION Holiday Luxe Library – Experience seasonal flavors with the Holiday Luxe Library, including Gingerbread Cookie Butter Caramel, Peppermint Bark Ganache, Dark Chocolate Brownie Batter and Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Rapture filled tablet bars. Each bar is crafted with the finest ingredients, featuring rich centers and artisanal toppings.

Gourmet Hot Chocolate – Indulge in the ultimate winter drink — a steaming cup of hot chocolate made with 100% gourmet milk and dark chocolate shavings. This treat is the perfect, rich addition to every cozy night by the fireplace. Now presented in new sapphire blue packaging, this hot chocolate makes for a great holiday gift or a special treat to savor yourself. This product is Kosher.

Centerpiece Collection –The Centerpiece Collection offers an exquisite twist on the classic chocolate box with two drawers that open to reveal a selection of 65 curated chocolates gems to satisfy the refined tastes of chocolate lovers. This collection makes for a stunning addition to every celebration, especially for those looking to elevate their holiday soiree with a showstopping table topper.

Custom Chocolates Boxes and Tins – Delight any recipient with an Ethel M Chocolates Custom Chocolate Box or Limited-Edition Holiday Tins filled with only their favorite flavors — a sweet surprise they're sure to love!

"Ethel M Chocolates has always been synonymous with holiday wonder and luxurious chocolate offerings," said Lisa Vannerson, PR Director, Ethel M Chocolates. "Every small detail, from the elegant packaging to our exquisite small-batch chocolate gems, is thoughtfully designed to evoke a sense of joy and connection. Our 2025 Holiday t Collection transforms moments into memories, capturing the luxury and warmth of the season."

Ethel M Chocolates proudly celebrates the holidays at its Flagship Store and Botanical Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nevada, a tradition that spans over 30 years. Guests can explore a variety of experiences, including the 32nd Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights. Open from Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, through Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, the garden dazzles with over 1 million lights and vibrant holiday decor. Plus, visitors can book the Limited-Edition Holiday Chocolate Tasting Experience, sampling Ethel M's luxurious confections which include White Chocolate Peppermint Silk, Milk Chocolate Bananas Foster, Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel, Dark Chocolate Brownie Batter Truffle and Dark Chocolate Lemon Satin Crème.Wine pairings are available for those 21+.

For more information about Ethel M Chocolates, the 32nd Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights and its stores, visit EthelM.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Ethel M Chocolates

Ethel M Chocolates are manufactured by Mars Wrigley, dedicated to creating small-batch chocolates. 2021 marked the 40th Anniversary of Ethel M Chocolates, a momentous milestone for the brand as it celebrated its continued passion to bring unique and high-quality chocolates to consumers. Ethel M Chocolates are available in multiple locations throughout Southern Nevada and California, online at www.EthelM.com or by phone at 800-438-4356. The Ethel M Chocolates factory and Cactus Garden are located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson, NV. For more information on the Cactus Garden, events, store hours, locations and ordering products, please visit us online to sign up to receive email notifications, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As an approximately $55bn family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

