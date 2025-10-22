TWIX® UNVEILS ITS FIRST-EVER HALLOWMAS™ CELEBRATION WHERE HALLOWEEN MEETS HOLIDAY CHEER

News provided byMars, Incorporated
- TWIX, the iconic brand of two, is releasing limited-edition TWIX Hallowmas™ Packs, featuring TWIX Ghoulish Green Fun Size and the debut of NEW TWIX Snowman, while supplies last.
- The TWIX Candy & Cash Sweepstakes will award one lucky winner the chance to score double the prizes — a sack of cash worth $20,000 and a bundle of TWIX bars, the gift that keeps on giving.
- To usher in the festivities, TWIX is tapping "Zombie Claus," the jiggly, jaw-rattling Santa of the season, to stir up spooky cheer through social content and IRL appearances.
NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, TWIX®, proudly part of Mars, is making sure fans don't have to choose between extending "Halloweekend" celebrations or decking the halls. Introducing Hallowmas™ — a new celebration where spooky meets festive, inspired by TWIX's iconic two-bar, cookie AND candy format.
"Halloween falls on a Friday this year for the first time in over a decade, which means more celebrations, more trick-or-treaters, and more TWIX," said Tim LeBel, President of Sales and Chief Halloween Officer at Mars Wrigley North America. "We're excited to have fans help us give Hallowmas™ a 'moment' celebrating both of their favorite holidays at once, which only TWIX, the brand of two, can deliver on."
To kick off the celebrations, TWIX is unleashing a lineup of limited-edition treats, one sweet sweepstakes, and a NYC pop-up experience featuring the loveable monster, Zombie Claus, that blends the eerie with the merry:
TWIX Hallowmas™ Pack
Available for a limited time at TWIX.com/Hallowmas, the pack includes:
- TWIX Ghoulish Green Fun Size: Classic TWIX with a creepy green cookie twist.
- NEW TWIX Snowman: A jolly holiday-shaped bar debuting early for Hallowmas™.
Get yours for just $2 starting Oct. 22 — with a restock rising on Oct. 29.
TWIX Candy & Cash Sweepstakes
One lucky fan will win double the prizes: a bundle of TWIX for Halloween and a bundle of cash worth $20,000 for Christmas. To enter, comment on TWIX's sweepstakes post and tag a friend. For bonus entries, share your Hallowmas™ spirit on Instagram or TikTok using #TWIXSweepstakes. See official sweepstakes rules at twix.com/hallowmas-terms-and-conditions.
TWIX Hallowmas™ Grotto – NYC Pop-Up
Zombie Claus is bringing the chaos to NYC for a two-night-only event:
- Oct. 31 – Nov. 1 | North 10th St & Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY | 4:00 PM–11:00 PM ET
- Expect jump scares, remixed carols, interactive photo ops with Zombie Claus himself, and of course plenty of TWIX.
- First 100 guests each night receive a free TWIX Hallowmas™ Pack.
For more information on TWIX, please visit TWIX.com and follow the brand on Facebook, TikTok, X, and Instagram.
