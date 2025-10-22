TWIX® UNVEILS ITS FIRST-EVER HALLOWMAS™ CELEBRATION WHERE HALLOWEEN MEETS HOLIDAY CHEER

"Halloween falls on a Friday this year for the first time in over a decade, which means more celebrations, more trick-or-treaters, and more TWIX," said Tim LeBel, President of Sales and Chief Halloween Officer at Mars Wrigley North America. "We're excited to have fans help us give Hallowmas™ a 'moment' celebrating both of their favorite holidays at once, which only TWIX, the brand of two, can deliver on."

To kick off the celebrations, TWIX is unleashing a lineup of limited-edition treats, one sweet sweepstakes, and a NYC pop-up experience featuring the loveable monster, Zombie Claus, that blends the eerie with the merry:

TWIX Hallowmas™ Pack

Available for a limited time at TWIX.com/Hallowmas, the pack includes:

TWIX Ghoulish Green Fun Size : Classic TWIX with a creepy green cookie twist.

: Classic TWIX with a creepy green cookie twist. NEW TWIX Snowman: A jolly holiday-shaped bar debuting early for Hallowmas™.

Get yours for just $2 starting Oct. 22 — with a restock rising on Oct. 29.

TWIX Candy & Cash Sweepstakes

One lucky fan will win double the prizes: a bundle of TWIX for Halloween and a bundle of cash worth $20,000 for Christmas. To enter, comment on TWIX's sweepstakes post and tag a friend. For bonus entries, share your Hallowmas™ spirit on Instagram or TikTok using #TWIXSweepstakes. See official sweepstakes rules at twix.com/hallowmas-terms-and-conditions.

TWIX Hallowmas™ Grotto – NYC Pop-Up

Zombie Claus is bringing the chaos to NYC for a two-night-only event:

Oct. 31 – Nov. 1 | North 10th St & Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY | 4:00 PM–11:00 PM ET

Expect jump scares, remixed carols, interactive photo ops with Zombie Claus himself, and of course plenty of TWIX.

First 100 guests each night receive a free TWIX Hallowmas™ Pack.

