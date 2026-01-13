Ethel M® Chocolates Unveils 2026 Valentine's Day Collection to Celebrate Every Expression of Love

Celebrate every love, friendship and connection with artisanal small-batch chocolates and dazzling experiences from American luxury chocolatier, Ethel M Chocolates.

Ethel M Chocolates reveals its 2026 Valentine's Day Collection featuring small-batch chocolates for every expression of love.

LIMITED EDITION offerings include curated heart-shaped chocolate boxes, truffle assortments and customizable gifts, available now at EthelM.com and in stores.

Las Vegas visitors can celebrate the Valentine's Day season at the Ethel M Chocolates Flagship Store & Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nevada, with the dazzling Lights of Love display and seasonal Chocolate Tasting.

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, Ethel M® Chocolates, proudly part of Mars, invites you to make every expression of love unforgettable with its 2026 Valentine's Day Collection. Celebrating 45 years of American luxury and artisanal heritage, this year's collection is lovingly crafted by expert chocolatiers to deliver an indulgent experience worthy of every heartfelt moment.

Celebrate the season of love with Ethel M® Chocolates’ 2026 Valentine’s Day Collection. From stunning packaging to bespoke chocolate gems, every collection is designed to make their Valentine’s Day experience unforgettable.

From romantic partners and cherished friends to beloved family members and those who simply brighten someone's day, every expression of love deserves to be celebrated — with the finest, most decadent chocolates.

"For the past 45 years, Ethel M Chocolates has reflected its dedication to quality, craftsmanship and innovation into every chocolate gem," said Lisa Vannerson, PR Director, Ethel M Chocolates. "This Valentine's Day, we're embracing the spirit of love with exquisite flavors, stunning packaging and opportunities to create customized gifts that bring joy to every Valentine."

Available to shop in stores and online at EthelM.com, the 2026 collection includes:

LIMITED EDITION Small Heart Box & Large Pop-Up Heart Box – Each box contains a curated selection of premium chocolates in 14-pc and 28-pc assortments. The Large Heart Box features a beautifully crafted lid that reveals a pop-up heart card — a stunning moment before you even reach the chocolates. Starting at $40.

– Each box contains a curated selection of premium chocolates in 14-pc and 28-pc assortments. The Large Heart Box features a beautifully crafted lid that reveals a pop-up heart card — a stunning moment before you even reach the chocolates. LIMITED EDITION 5-Pc Love Collection – A celebration of artistry and indulgence, this collection features five adorable heart-shaped chocolate gems that each deliver distinct flavors, including fillings such as Lemon Satin Creme, Peanut Butter, White Chocolate, Blood Orange and Passion Fruit. Priced at $18.

– A celebration of artistry and indulgence, this collection features five adorable heart-shaped chocolate gems that each deliver distinct flavors, including fillings such as Lemon Satin Creme, Peanut Butter, White Chocolate, Blood Orange and Passion Fruit. 5-Pc Truffles Collection – Featuring creamy, rich ganache fillings coated in dark, milk or white chocolate shells, this collection is a perfect gift to explore delicious flavors and textures. Each bite delivers a luxurious tasting experience with flavors like Cinnamon Pecan, Kona Bean Espresso and more. Priced at $18.

– Featuring creamy, rich ganache fillings coated in dark, milk or white chocolate shells, this collection is a perfect gift to explore delicious flavors and textures. Each bite delivers a luxurious tasting experience with flavors like Cinnamon Pecan, Kona Bean Espresso and more. Custom Chocolate Boxes – Create a bespoke gift that's as unique as your Valentine and full of decadent, small-batch chocolates. Choose their favorite flavors to fill a beautifully designed cream box, elegantly wrapped with a silky red bow, or fill a heart-shaped box for an eye-catching presentation. Starting at $40.

In addition to its irresistible offerings, Ethel M Chocolates invites guests to immerse themselves in the spirit of the season with romantic Valentine's Day experiences at its Flagship Store & Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nevada. For the 12th consecutive year, the beloved Lights of Love display will transform the three-acre Cactus Garden each night into a dazzling wonderland, illuminated by over half a million red, purple and pink sparkling lights from February 6 – 16. Guests can also indulge in the LIMITED EDITION Valentine Chocolate Tasting featuring five small-batch favorites with or without wine pairings (for guests 21+), creating a sweet and memorable experience for couples, friends and loved ones.

For more information about Ethel M Chocolates, the 12th Annual Lights of Love and its stores, visit EthelM.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Ethel M Chocolates

Ethel M Chocolates are manufactured by Mars Wrigley, dedicated to creating small-batch chocolates. 2026 marks the 45th Anniversary of Ethel M Chocolates, a momentous milestone for the brand as it celebrates its continued passion to bring luxury, high-quality chocolates to consumers. Ethel M Chocolates are available in multiple locations throughout Southern Nevada and California, online at www.EthelM.com or by phone at 800-438-4356. The Ethel M Chocolates factory and Cactus Garden are located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson, NV. For more information on the Cactus Garden, events, store hours, locations and ordering products, please visit us online to sign up to receive email notifications, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business with 170,000 Associates, our diverse portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services serve pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delights millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ deliver high quality veterinary care and ANTECH ™ offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

