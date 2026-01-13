SKITTLES® Is Delivering A LIVE Big Game Commercial Starring Elijah Wood, To One Lucky Fan's Front Door

In a first-of-its-kind, SKITTLES takes the ad off the screen and into the real world

KEY POINTS:

SKITTLES is partnering with Gopuff, a leader in instant commerce, to deliver the unexpected straight to fans during the Big Game.

Fans can pre-order the SKITTLES Big Game Bundle on Gopuff for all their game day snacking needs.

Visit DeliverTheRainbow.com to learn how to enter the contest to have Elijah Wood show up at your front door to film the Big Game commercial LIVE.

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This February, SKITTLES® is redefining what a game day ad can be with a never-before-tried approach: delivering its ad straight to someone's house. Literally. In person. With candy.

To celebrate SKITTLES home delivery via Gopuff, the brand has partnered with Elijah Wood to bring fans an ad experience that cannot be paused, skipped, muted, or explained to neighbors. On Sunday, February 8, 2026, one lucky winner will receive a live SKITTLES commercial performed at their front door.

The SKITTLES Big Game Commercial, starring Elijah Wood—out for delivery February 8, live to one fan’s front door. Summoned by a magical horn. Fueled by SKITTLES.

SKITTLES' latest creative imagines a world where a magical horn can summon a mysterious creature, played by Wood, who appears on demand to deliver candy. While most fans won't have access to a magic horn, SKITTLES is bringing that fantasy to life on game day by delivering not just candy, but the Big Game commercial itself, directly to one fan's doorstep.

"SKITTLES has always delivered deliciously perplexing experiences to fans, but this year we are bringing the unexpected to fans on game day," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Snacking North America. "Snack selection is nearly as important as the Big Game – so we're excited to give fans a chance to summon SKITTLES, a live commercial, and yes, Elijah Wood too."

Summoning the rainbow is actually pretty simple. Head to DeliverTheRainbow.com to unlock entry details* and shoot your shot. Don't forget to pre-order the SKITTLES Big Game Bundle on Gopuff.

Whether you're hosting a snack soiree, watching with your party, or kicking it solo, SKITTLES is ready to deliver not only snacks, but one of the most memorable Big Game experiences this year.

To keep up with all things SKITTLES, follow the brand on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal U.S. residents, 18+, who own and reside in a qualifying single-family home with a suitable front yard and meet eligibility requirements. Contest ends January 21, 2025, at 11:59PM EST. Contest submissions will be judged based on set criteria. See Official Rules at DeliverTheRainbow.com for full details, including judging criteria and full eligibility requirements. Void outside the continental United States and Where Prohibited.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts



Mars Wrigley

Weber Shandwick Erin DeAngelo

Nirmala Singh [email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated