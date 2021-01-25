Ethel M Launches New Virtual Tasting Sessions Ahead of Valentine's Day

Upon purchasing a Virtual Chocolate Tasting for two, Ethel M Chocolates will ship attendees a tasting kit including Ethel M's signature, satin heart box filled with 14 chocolates, two tasting mats and a Zoom link to join the fun, sensory-filled experience. The virtual Valentine's Day weekend tasting experiences are 45-60 minutes and are available for $45.

"For us, this is truly a magical time of the year," said Lisa Vannerson, Marketing & PR Manager, Ethel M Chocolates. "Whether you're looking to surprise that special someone with a romantic gesture or indulge in a gourmet treat with friends or family, the Virtual Chocolate Tasting is an accessible and enjoyable experience for everyone this Valentine's Day."

And of course, for those looking to give a sweet chocolate gift, Ethel M Chocolates has options for every budget, including heart-shaped Design Your Own (DYO) boxes, Remy Martin XO Cognac Truffles, freshly dipped chocolate-covered strawberries or the new two-piece box, perfect for anyone.

To secure a spot for the virtual tasting visit https://www.ethelm.com/virtual-experiences before February 7.

Taste What's New

For those local to the Las Vegas area, Ethel M Chocolates also has a variety of socially distant activities available for Valentine's Day.

Reserve your spot to visit the Lights of Love display in Ethel M's three-acre botanical cactus garden. Featuring more than a half million pink, red, white and purple LED lights sprawled out amongst the three-acre botanical garden, Lights of Love offers a unique Valentine's Day experience for couples and families alike. Lights of Love will be open by reservation only – to ensure social distancing – between 5 – 10 p.m. , Saturday, Jan. 30 , through Sunday, Feb. 14 . Beginning Jan. 18 , reservations can be made at EthelM.com/lights-of-love.

, , through . Beginning , reservations can be made at EthelM.com/lights-of-love. Come enjoy a socially distanced chocolate tasting experience inside the Ethel M Chocolate Tasting Room with one of two available Valentine's Day packages. Couples can enjoy a chocolate-only tasting or for those over the age of 21, a chocolate and wine tasting for two. Reservations for either of these experiences are available Jan. 30 – Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. , 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. and can be made on https://www.ethelm.com/tasting-room-experience.

– at , or and can be made on https://www.ethelm.com/tasting-room-experience. Ethel M also offers unique chocolate pieces and experiences at their Flagship Store and Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nev. that are sure to make any Valentine smile.

For more information about Ethel M Chocolates, including the flagship store, factory and cactus garden in Henderson, the store at Town Square just south of the Vegas strip, the stores at the California Hotel & Casino and McCarran Airport or the Glendale Galleria in southern California, visit www.EthelM.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Ethel M Chocolates

Ethel M Chocolates are manufactured by Mars Chocolate North America, dedicated to creating authentic chocolates with no artificial preservatives. 2021 marks the 40th Anniversary of Ethel M Chocolates, a momentous milestone for the brand as it celebrates its continued efforts to bring unique and high-quality chocolates to consumers. Ethel M Chocolates are available in multiple locations throughout Southern Nevada, online at www.EthelM.com or by phone at 800-438-4356. The Ethel M Chocolate factory and Botanical Cactus Garden are located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson. For more information on the Botanical Cactus Garden, events, store hours, locations and ordering products, please visit us online or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

