M&M'S® Captures A Classic Within Its Iconic Colorful Candy Shell; Introducing NEW M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly

Sep 19, 2024, 09:15 ET
Mars expands upon its iconic peanut butter portfolio with a beloved, nostalgic flavor
NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, M&M'S®, proudly a part of Mars, announced its latest treat that puts a comforting twist on a classic favorite: M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly. The first new flavor innovation since 2022, the delicious addition features berry flavored bite-sized chocolate treats with a deliciously smooth peanut butter center that will transport fans to the comforting experience of a PB&J sandwich.
"Peanut butter M&M'S have always been a popular flavor with our fans, so we're excited to double down on their excitement - with a twist," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "Our new M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly taps into a cross-generational staple, turning a delicious and comforting snack into a bite-sized treat to be enjoyed and shared."
Peanut Butter & Jelly is the latest star of M&M'S Peanut Butter portfolio, joining M&M'S Peanut Butter, M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis and M&M'S Peanut Butter Mega, which captures the comforting, smooth flavor into poppable mini and mega sizes for just the right amount of peanut butter punch.
M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly will be available at retailers nationwide and online at MMS.com beginning December 2024, in three sizes: Single Size (1.63 oz.), Share Size (2.83 oz.) and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches (8.6oz).
For more details on M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly, visit MMS.com and follow M&M'S on Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram. To be among the first to know about future brand news, sign up for M&M'S newsletter here
ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.
Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.
For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contact:
Angelina Franco Pesci Katie Durkin
Mars Wrigley Weber Shandwick
