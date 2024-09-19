M&M'S® Captures A Classic Within Its Iconic Colorful Candy Shell; Introducing NEW M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly

News provided by

Mars, Incorporated

Sep 19, 2024, 09:15 ET

Mars expands upon its iconic peanut butter portfolio with a beloved, nostalgic flavor 

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, M&M'S®, proudly a part of Mars, announced its latest treat that puts a comforting twist on a classic favorite: M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly. The first new flavor innovation since 2022, the delicious addition features berry flavored bite-sized chocolate treats with a deliciously smooth peanut butter center that will transport fans to the comforting experience of a PB&J sandwich. 

Continue Reading
M&M’S is officially introducing a comforting twist on a classic favorite with M&M’S Peanut Butter & Jelly.
M&M’S is officially introducing a comforting twist on a classic favorite with M&M’S Peanut Butter & Jelly.

"Peanut butter M&M'S have always been a popular flavor with our fans, so we're excited to double down on their excitement - with a twist," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "Our new M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly taps into a cross-generational staple, turning a delicious and comforting snack into a bite-sized treat to be enjoyed and shared."

Peanut Butter & Jelly is the latest star of M&M'S Peanut Butter portfolio, joining M&M'S Peanut Butter, M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis and M&M'S Peanut Butter Mega, which captures the comforting, smooth flavor into poppable mini and mega sizes for just the right amount of peanut butter punch.

M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly will be available at retailers nationwide and online at MMS.com beginning December 2024, in three sizes: Single Size (1.63 oz.), Share Size (2.83 oz.) and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches (8.6oz).

For more details on M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly, visit MMS.com and follow M&M'S on FacebookX, TikTok and Instagram. To be among the first to know about future brand news, sign up for M&M'S newsletter here

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.  

Contact:

Angelina Franco Pesci                                            Katie Durkin

Mars Wrigley                                                           Weber Shandwick

angelina. [email protected]                        [email protected]    

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Mars Food & Nutrition North America, Delta Group, and The MolinaCares Accord Award $87,500 to Local Organizations Through Washington County Food Access Improvement Fund

Mars Food & Nutrition North America, Delta Group, and The MolinaCares Accord Award $87,500 to Local Organizations Through Washington County Food Access Improvement Fund

Today, Mars Food & Nutrition North America, Delta Group, The MolinaCares Accord ("MolinaCares"), and the Community Foundation of Washington County in ...
SNICKERS® Drafts Official "Chocomancer" To Help NFL Fans Predict Their Favorite Team's Fortune, Through A Delicious Bite of A SNICKERS

SNICKERS® Drafts Official "Chocomancer" To Help NFL Fans Predict Their Favorite Team's Fortune, Through A Delicious Bite of A SNICKERS

SNICKERS®, the Official Chocolate Sponsor of the National Football League, is giving fans a satisfying glimpse into the future with SatisFORTUNES, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics