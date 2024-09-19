M&M'S® Captures A Classic Within Its Iconic Colorful Candy Shell; Introducing NEW M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly

Mars expands upon its iconic peanut butter portfolio with a beloved, nostalgic flavor

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, M&M'S®, proudly a part of Mars, announced its latest treat that puts a comforting twist on a classic favorite: M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly. The first new flavor innovation since 2022, the delicious addition features berry flavored bite-sized chocolate treats with a deliciously smooth peanut butter center that will transport fans to the comforting experience of a PB&J sandwich.

M&M’S is officially introducing a comforting twist on a classic favorite with M&M’S Peanut Butter & Jelly.

"Peanut butter M&M'S have always been a popular flavor with our fans, so we're excited to double down on their excitement - with a twist," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "Our new M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly taps into a cross-generational staple, turning a delicious and comforting snack into a bite-sized treat to be enjoyed and shared."

Peanut Butter & Jelly is the latest star of M&M'S Peanut Butter portfolio, joining M&M'S Peanut Butter, M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis and M&M'S Peanut Butter Mega, which captures the comforting, smooth flavor into poppable mini and mega sizes for just the right amount of peanut butter punch.

M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly will be available at retailers nationwide and online at MMS.com beginning December 2024, in three sizes: Single Size (1.63 oz.), Share Size (2.83 oz.) and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches (8.6oz).

For more details on M&M'S Peanut Butter & Jelly, visit MMS.com and follow M&M'S on Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram. To be among the first to know about future brand news, sign up for M&M'S newsletter here

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Contact: Angelina Franco Pesci Katie Durkin

Mars Wrigley Weber Shandwick

angelina. [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated