Etherdyne Oversubscribes First Regulation Crowdfunding Campaign, Raising $1.2M+

Wireless power startup Etherdyne surpasses its crowdfunding goals, reflecting strong engagement from the investment community.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Etherdyne Technologies Inc today announced that its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) offering on StartEngine oversubscribed a week prior to its scheduled close, raising over $1.2 million with participation from more than 400 investors. This raise represents Etherdyne's first crowdfunding campaign, and signals notable investor interest in its through-the-air wireless power technology.

"This isn't about creating another charging pad for your phone," said Dr. Jeff Yen, co-founder and CEO of Etherdyne. "We've developed the infrastructure to make accessing power as effortless as Wi-Fi."

With 44 granted patents and key regulatory approvals including FCC and CE certifications, Etherdyne is in the process of licensing its Ether Power™ Platform to device makers across industries, with the goal of becoming the standard for multi-device position-free wireless power.

What sets Etherdyne apart is the ability to charge or power multiple devices simultaneously within an Ether Power Zone. Power travels safely using magnetic resonance, delivering up to 100 total watts across multiple devices within a three-dimensional zone the size of a desk, countertop, or even a room. Devices can freely move within that space and receive power wirelessly.

"The individual receiver range we've focused on is a 10th of a watt up to about 50 watts per device," shares Dr. Robert Moffatt, co-founder and Chief Science Officer of Etherdyne. "That's actually a range that includes the majority of electronic devices that people are using today."

Few companies share Etherdyne's focus on maximum flexibility within a predefined volume.

"I think the Etherdyne team has been very humble with regards to talking about their technology," noted Dinesh Kithany, industry analyst and subject matter expert at Wired and Wireless Technologies (WAWT). "The wireless power industry has been advancing very gradually with a focus on 1:1 charging, which is not solving the bigger picture of having a cordless environment. Etherdyne's solution is very interesting because they are doing one-to-many. That is the future of wireless power."

About Etherdyne

Etherdyne drives innovation by freeing devices from power cords and batteries, making devices lighter, more flexible, and perpetually powered. Etherdyne licenses their Ether Power Platform and provides the necessary support to integrate wireless power and charging into products and environments. Learn more at https://etherdyne.net

About StartEngine

StartEngine is an equity crowdfunding platform that allows investors to invest in new startup companies. The company is led by CEO Howard Marks and boasts Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, as a strategic advisor. StartEngine is registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Regulation Crowdfunding Disclosure

This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

SOURCE Etherdyne Technologies Inc.