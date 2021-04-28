Etheric Networks Selects VCTI to Optimize and Prioritize its Broadband Network Buildout Plan

SOMERSET, N.J., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced that Etheric Networks, the leading provider of wireless internet service in the California Bay Area, is leveraging VCTI's NOCPlan ™ to optimize and prioritize their broadband network build-out plans.

Etheric recently secured significant wins in the Federal Communications Commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) and Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum auctions, enabling them to expand their high-quality internet to California's rural areas. Etheric is leveraging NOCPlan's advanced automated algorithms to quickly determine the best broadband deployment options across fiber, fixed wireless, and hybrid architecture.

"Quality broadband is vital to supporting all Californian's remote work and education requirements," said Alexander Hagen, CEO, Etheric Networks. "VCTI's NOCPlan enables us to rapidly optimize our network designs to ensure we can provide the highest level of service for the widest audience, especially in the hard-to-reach areas of the state."

"Our innovative NOCPlan technology rapidly delivers insight on broadband paths, node placements, and various project costs so service providers can establish their best options for expanding and evolving their broadband networks," said Raj Singh, President, and CEO of VCTI. "We are pleased to be working with Etheric to further its mission to serve California's underserved population segments."

NOCPlan is an automated planning tool with sophisticated algorithms and highly accurate serviceable location data that can be calibrated to individual service provider architecture specifications for virtually any network technology. VCTI delivers comprehensive economic analysis about optimized build options across multiple wireline and wireless technologies, enabling service providers to reach the most households at the lowest cost and identify and prioritize the markets with the strongest, fastest ROI potential.

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class leader in network technology. VCTI provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products, and software solutions and services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies in the world, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io

About Etheric Networks

Etheric Networks is a leading internet service provider dedicated to delivering fast, reliable, and affordable, connectivity for business, government, and residential clients. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Etheric provides service using a wholly-owned fiber optic backbone and licensed broadband fixed wireless towers.

