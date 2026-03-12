Ethermed and VisiQuate Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Revenue Cycle and Prior Authorization Automation

Integrating advanced predictive modeling, automation, and embedded authorization capabilities to eliminate delays and strengthen revenue cycle performance.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethermed, an AI-driven Prior Authorization automation innovator in healthcare, and VisiQuate, a leader in AI-powered revenue cycle intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership designed to modernize prior authorizations and streamline revenue cycle operations. Together, the companies will combine Ethermed's embedded authorization automations with VisiQuate's predictive models, data engine, and intelligent automation to accelerate approvals, reduce administrative burden, and improve financial performance for providers and payers.

Turning Insights Into Immediate Action

The collaboration pairs VisiQuate's intelligence suite, including its AI-driven authorization prediction model, data engine, analytic insights, robotic process automation (RPA) and revenue cycle workflows, with Ethermed's automated prior authorization engine that executes submissions directly inside clinical workflows.

Together, VisiQuate and Ethermed's models curate and predict whether an authorization is required before work begins, ensuring that only essential requests proceed through automated clinical review in accordance with payer medical policies, the auth is then submitted seamlessly. VisiQuate uses the resulting outcomes to continuously refine its predictions – creating a full-circle, closed-loop system that improves accuracy around procedure mapping, medical necessity requirements, and error detection (e.g., wrong procedure codes).

Dan Friedman, Founder & CEO of Ethermed, emphasized the power of this combined approach: "VisiQuate's data and predictive modeling pinpoint exactly where prior authorization slows down workflow and where risk is emerging. Layering our embedded AI automation capabilities on top of those insights resolves friction points seamlessly and immediately."

Both organizations share a commitment to reducing administrative waste and enabling clinicians and revenue cycle teams to operate at the top of their license. By automating repetitive tasks, predicting authorization needs, and enabling proactive intervention, the combined solution preserves clinical time while advancing patient access and financial outcomes.

Unified Experience for Joint Clients

Joint clients will gain access to integrated dashboards, automated form submissions, predictive authorization guidance, near-real-time audit trails, and end-to-end transparency that drive measurable ROI and operational efficiency.

Speaking to the value for clients, Brian Robertson, CEO of VisiQuate, noted: "Partnering with Ethermed strengthens our platform by bridging insights with seamless execution. We apply our data, prediction models, and automation around the edges, while Ethermed delivers comprehensive authorization submission. Together, we're not just identifying where problems exist, we're automatically solving them and continuously improving the process for our clients."

Extending Ethermed's Capabilities with VQ8 RPA and Data Intelligence

As part of the partnership, VisiQuate will layer its automations and AI-driven data logic on top of Ethermed's embedded automation to extend integration depth with payers and refine routing decisions. By leveraging VisiQuate's data engine alongside Ethermed's invisible outcomes AI, the joint solution becomes progressively smarter at predicting when authorizations are required, submitting more accurate authorization requests, flagging when submissions may be incorrect, streamlining the P2P process for providers, and preventing downstream denials.

A Seamless Addition to the VisiQuate Partner Ecosystem

As a featured member of the VisiQuate Partner Ecosystem, Ethermed's automation is available across VisiQuate's national client base. The integrated solution intercepts and submits authorizations in seconds, without extra logins, portals, or disruptive navigation, delivering adaptive automation at the true point of need.

About Ethermed

Founded in 2021 and based in Philadelphia, Ethermed offers an intelligent automation platform embedded directly into EHR and health IT systems. By automatically pre-filling and submitting prior authorization requests 24/7, Ethermed fully automates up to 90% of prior authorizations, improves first-pass approval rates to 91%, and significantly reduces staff workload and turnaround time. The platform is compliant, generates transparent audit trails, and enhances patient access to timely care. ( www.ethermed.ai )

About VisiQuate

At VisiQuate, we believe healthcare organizations shouldn't have to settle for outdated technology and endless manual work. That's why we deliver AI-driven process mining and automation, advanced analytics, digital assistants, and intelligent workflows that help revenue cycle teams reduce inefficiencies, accelerate cash flow, and recover more revenue with less effort.

Unlike traditional RCM solutions, VisiQuate doesn't just provide insights – we empower you to take action. Our solutions predict and prevent revenue cycle bottlenecks, streamline claim and payment processes, and ensure healthcare organizations maximize every dollar they earn. By combining cutting-edge AI with deep industry expertise, we help providers stay ahead of shifting payer behaviors, reduce denials, and create a smarter, more profitable revenue cycle.

It's time to stop betting on the past, and bank on tomorrow. Learn more at visiquate.com .

