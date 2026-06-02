Ethernet Extends Lead in AI Scale-Out Networks Despite Strong InfiniBand Rebound, According to Dell'Oro Group

Celestica Tops Ethernet Switch Sales in AI Clusters During the Quarter

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Ethernet switch sales in AI back-end networks more than doubled and accounted for about two-thirds of data center switch sales in AI clusters during the first quarter 2026.

"The rapid expansion of AI clusters continues to drive strong demand for high-performance back-end networks, with Ethernet maintaining a clear lead despite a rebound in InfiniBand," said Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "InfiniBand sales more than tripled during the quarter, supported by the ramp of 800 Gbps switches shipping with NVIDIA's Blackwell Ultra platform. However, while greenfield deployments may have contributed to some of this growth, we believe a significant portion of this demand was tied to upgrades of the installed base in brownfield deployments rather than greenfield expansion."

"The Ethernet vendor landscape in AI back-end networks remains highly dynamic. Celestica regained the leading position during the quarter, followed closely by NVIDIA. Arista ranked third, despite a significant portion of its AI-related product revenue being deferred. Including Arista's deferred revenue for the quarter, its AI back-end network sales would have been very close to those of Celestica and NVIDIA. Cisco recorded the largest share gain during the quarter and ranked fourth. We expect ongoing customer diversification, vendor competition, and the transition to higher speeds to continue driving share shifts in this market," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2026 Data Center Switch – AI Back-end Networks Report:

800 Gbps switches accounted for the vast majority of the Ethernet switch shipments and revenues in AI back-end networks during the quarter.

1600 Gbps switches have begun sampling and are projected to ramp in the second half of 2026, creating new growth opportunities and potential share shifts in the market.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Data Center Switch – AI Back-end Networks Quarterly Report provides an in-depth look at switches deployed in AI back-end networks to connect accelerated servers. The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue; ports shipped; average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches for speeds ranging from ≤100 Gbps up to ≥3.2 Tbps. It also covers revenue split by various regions and various customers segments — including the Top 4 US Cloud providers, Top 3 China Cloud providers and large enterprises. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group