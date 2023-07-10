Ethernet Switch and Router Market size to grow by USD 6074.87 million from 2022 to 2027|Rising demand for colocation data centers among SMEs to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ethernet switch and router market size is set to grow by USD 6074.87 million between 2022 and 2027 and register an accelerating CAGR of 2.67%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The ethernet switch and router market is segmented as follows:

Product

Ethernet Switches



Routers

Application

Data Centers



Carrier Ethernet



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the ethernet switches segment will be significant during the forecast period. The main classification of ethernet switches includes modular switches and fixed-configuration switches. Modular switches are widely used in households as they are specifically manufactured to complement the interiors of living rooms and offices. These modular switches are sold in a variety of appealing designs, colors, and styles. Furthermore, the ethernet switches are offered with the latest variety of modular switches which has several benefits such as convenience and ease of use. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, request a sample report now!

Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adtran Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp, Dell Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Netgear Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tellabs Access LLC, TP-Link Corp. Ltd., TRENDnet Inc., ZTE Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., and Plantronics Inc.

Vendor Offering

Adtran Inc: The company offers ethernet switches and routers such as Arista 7010 Switch, Cognitive Wi-Fi, and Arista 7050X Series.

The company offers ethernet switches and routers such as Arista 7010 Switch, Cognitive Wi-Fi, and Arista 7050X Series. Arista Networks Inc: The company offers ethernet switches and routers such as Arista 7010 Switch, Cognitive Wi-Fi, and Arista 7050X Series.

The company offers ethernet switches and routers such as Arista 7010 Switch, Cognitive Wi-Fi, and Arista 7050X Series. Broadcom Inc: The company offers ethernet switches and routers such as RoboSwitch, StrataDNX, and BCM95352GR.

Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Increasing demand for colocation centers across SMEs drives market growth. There is increasing adoption of colocation data centers across SMEs as these enterprises are unable to afford the high operational cost and set up their own data. Hence, these enterprises rent IT infrastructure as per their requirement. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cloud-based services is also significantly contributing to the market growth. It is expected to have a rise in the integration of managed network software with cloud computing due to the consistent deployment of network services by several vendors. Hence such factors are expected to drive the market growth.

Major Trends

The emergence of 5G is a primary trend in the ethernet switch and router market. It is expected to have a high demand for 5G globally due to the numerous investments. Additionally, there is increasing adoption of 5G by several prominent telecommunication service providers and network device manufacturers. One of the main benefits of the integration of the 5G network is that it offers ultra-speed internet with low latency, which enhances these companies' performance as well as revenue. As a result of these rising investments in 5G, the demand for ethernet switches and routers will increase over the forecast period. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Interoperability-related issues can pose a significant threat to the global ethernet switch and router market growth. The setting up of network infrastructure involves several complex processes which are hard to implement at the base level. In the case of SMEs, the complexity increases further as end-users heavily rely on these network infrastructures for their day-to-day operations. Hence, any interference in the operations can significantly impact the workflow of the end users. Hence such factors can negatively impact the market, which in turn can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist ethernet switch and router market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ethernet switch and router market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ethernet switch and router market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethernet switch and router market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The industrial ethernet market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.86% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 37.51 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (hardware, software, and services), technology (Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP/IP, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The robust growth of IIoT is the key factor driving the global industrial ethernet market.

The gigabit ethernet test equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% between 2022 and 2027. The gigabit ethernet test equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 802.46 million. This gigabit ethernet test equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (10 GBE, 50 GBE, and more than 100 GBE), end-user (telecommunication, manufacturing, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for high-speed Ethernet is notably driving market growth.

Ethernet Switch And Router Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,074.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 1.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adtran Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp, Dell Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Netgear Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tellabs Access LLC, TP-Link Corp. Ltd., TRENDnet Inc., ZTE Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., and Plantronics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ethernet switch and router market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global ethernet switch and router market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Ethernet switches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Ethernet switches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ethernet switches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Ethernet switches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ethernet switches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Routers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Routers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Routers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Routers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Routers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Data centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Data centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Data centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Data centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Data centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Carrier Ethernet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Carrier Ethernet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Carrier Ethernet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Carrier Ethernet - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Carrier Ethernet - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adtran Inc.

Exhibit 112: Adtran Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Adtran Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Adtran Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Adtran Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Arista Networks Inc.

Exhibit 116: Arista Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Arista Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Arista Networks Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 119: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 124: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 D Link Corp

Exhibit 129: D Link Corp - Overview



Exhibit 130: D Link Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 131: D Link Corp - Key news



Exhibit 132: D Link Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: D Link Corp - Segment focus

12.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 134: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 139: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 148: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Juniper Networks Inc.

Exhibit 153: Juniper Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Juniper Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Juniper Networks Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Netgear Inc.

Exhibit 156: Netgear Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Netgear Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Netgear Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Netgear Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 160: New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 163: New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Plantronics Inc.

Exhibit 164: Plantronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Plantronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Plantronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Plantronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 168: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 169: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news



Exhibit 171: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

12.17 TRENDnet Inc.

Exhibit 173: TRENDnet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: TRENDnet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: TRENDnet Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio