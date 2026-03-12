Ethica Wines Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Artwork Honoring Company Manifesto

A decade of growth, global expansion, and innovation, driven by commitment to partner wineries, talent development, and Italian wine culture

MIAMI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethica Wines, an international group specializing in the distribution of premium Italian wines, marks its tenth anniversary with the creation of a special artwork by New York street artist GIZ, which pays homage to the company's guiding manifesto and core values.

The artwork celebrates a journey of growth and creativity in an international and urban context, while also highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to supporting its clients, distributors, and partners, with the goal of promoting Italian wine culture in key international markets.

Ethica Manifesto by GIZ

Ethica Wines kicked off its tenth-anniversary celebrations at Wine Paris 2026 with the presentation of this initiative in an intimate and prestigious setting at the Raffles Hotel in Paris. The celebrations will continue at Vinitaly 2026, one of Italy's leading international wine exhibitions - where Ethica Wines will present the artwork to partner wineries, distributors, and industry professionals, honoring a decade of shared growth and the relationships that have shaped its first ten years.

"As we enter our second decade, we remain committed to the principles that guided our first: proximity to markets, disciplined selection, operational excellence, and long-term responsibility," said Francesco Ganz, CEO of Ethica Wines. "We keep to embrace the entrepreneurial spirit that has always driven us. We are deeply grateful to the partner wineries, clients, and stakeholders who have shared this journey, and we look forward to continuing to support Italian wine worldwide, fostering expertise, creativity, and meaningful relationships in every market we serve."

The anniversary follows the company's 2025 recognition by the Financial Times as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the United States, underscoring Ethica Wines' strong North America expansion and innovative approach to bringing premium Italian wines to a global audience.

A Decade of Growth and Achievement

Since its founding in 2016, Ethica Wines has grown from a small entrepreneurial initiative into a fully integrated global organization, employing more than 100 professionals and generating over $140 million in revenue. Its disciplined approach - focusing on quality selection, operational excellence, and long-term partnerships - has driven expansion across North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

A Different Approach to Wine Distribution

From the beginning, Ethica Wines has prioritized building a direct presence in its markets, establishing local teams across commercial, marketing, logistics, administrative, and IT functions to ensure operational continuity and consistent brand representation for partner wineries.

Investing in People, Knowledge, and Technology

Central to Ethica Wines' model is the World Wine Pro program, an internal training platform that equips team members with deep expertise in every winery represented. This ensures that sales and marketing professionals operate with the same knowledge and care as the producers themselves, strengthening relationships with distributors, retailers, and hospitality partners. Ethica Wines has developed proprietary tools that enable data-driven decisions, streamline field execution, and optimize sales strategy.

By combining technology with local market expertise, the company helps partner wineries navigate complex North America and Asia Pacific distribution networks, regulatory environments, and trade dynamics with confidence and consistency.

Ethica Wines operates today as a unified organization through four strategic hubs - Miami, New York, Trento, and Bangkok.

About Ethica Wines

Since 2016, Ethica Wines has represented and marketed a significant selection of Italian wineries in the USA, Canada, and the Asia-Pacific region. With a young yet experienced commercial team, a marketing department focused on cultural mediation, and excellent logistical and administrative support, the company helps producers navigate ever-changing markets. Ethica Wines now represents 60 wineries with a wide range of denominations from Italy's major wine regions and has built a network of over 200 distributors. Its strong cultural identity and the right talents have enabled Ethica Wines to increase its turnover year after year, positioning itself as the leading and most effective commercial partner for Italian wineries seeking to develop or strengthen their presence in the North America and APAC markets.

About Giz

GIZ, born in 1977 in New York City, is a distinguished name in the realm of graffiti art, celebrated for his vibrant and transformative work that bridges the gritty urban landscapes of NYC with the polished echelons of the gallery scene. Beginning his artistic journey at the tender age of 10 in 1988, GIZ rapidly became synonymous with the energetic and rebellious spirit of street art. His early ventures into graffiti were marked by an audacious campaign of "bombing" clean NYC subway trains, embedding his mark on the city's moving canvases. In the early '90s, GIZ initiated the 'MTA' (Most Talked About) street-bombing campaign, which saw his and his crew's work spread across the five boroughs of New York City. This period of intense creative output solidified his reputation and laid the foundations for his evolution as an artist.

