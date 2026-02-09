Ethica Wines Welcomes Interprocom China Into the Group to Boost Italian Wine Worldwide

The Partnership Combines Local Expertise to Expand Italian Wine Presence in China and Accelerate Global Growth

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethica Wines , a leading importer and distributor of premium Italian wines, today announced a strategic partnership with Interprocom Cantine Divine (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. through its subsidiary, Ethica Wines Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. The agreement, signed on February 2, 2026, is set to reach final closing on April 30, 2026.

This collaboration underscores Ethica Wines' long-term commitment to the Chinese market and its ambition to develop a dedicated, scalable platform exclusively focused on Italian wines.

This agreement follows Ethica Wines' entry into China in 2022 with the launch of Zefiro Wine and comes after the group's expansion into New Zealand with Sapori d'Italia. These moves reflect a consistent effort to offer partners multiple route-to-market options while strengthening the group's global presence through local expertise, long-term investment, and disciplined market development.

Ethica Wines, an international group specializing in Italian wines, was recognized by the Financial Times in 2025 as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies of the Americas. The group operates through established distribution networks and local teams across North America and the Asia-Pacific region, providing the foundation to support its long-term strategic ambitions.

Under the new structure, Interprocom and Zefiro Wine will operate as part of a unified platform designed to support the sustainable growth of Italian wines in China while optimizing commercial execution and market reach across multiple channels.

Founded in 2013, Interprocom has built a strong reputation in China as a trusted importer and distributor of Italian wines. Headquartered in Shenzhen, with operations in Beijing and Shanghai, the company serves an extensive network of trade partners nationwide. Zefiro Wine, based in Shanghai, brings complementary capabilities, enabling the platform to adapt to evolving consumer trends and market dynamics.

"Interprocom represents a key milestone in our journey in China," said Francesco Ganz, CEO of Ethica Wines. "Its experience, relationships, and market knowledge give us a solid foundation to continue building a clear, long-term vision for Italian wines."

"Interprocom has grown through trust, consistency, and close collaboration with its partners," added Alessandro Mugnano, Founder of Interprocom. "Joining Ethica Wines allows us to continue this journey within a larger initiative focused on Italian wines and long-term value creation."

About Ethica Wines Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Ethica Wines Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. is the company in the Ethica Wines group responsible for activities in the Asia-Pacific region. Active for over ten years, the company oversees the distribution and development of Italian wines through a multicultural structure built on local expertise and a deep understanding of regional markets.

The company operates with dedicated marketing and logistics teams, as well as resident sales managers present in key markets, ensuring effective cultural mediation, operational continuity, and structured commercial execution. Over time, Ethica Wines Asia Pacific has contributed to the growth and positioning of numerous prestigious Italian wine brands across the region.

The company is headquartered in Bangkok and has an integrated logistics platform with a warehouse in Singapore, ensuring operational efficiency, supply chain control, and ongoing support for partners throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

About Interprocom Cantine Divine (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Interprocom Cantine Divine (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is a national importer of Italian wines in China. Specialized in Italian producers, the company is recognized as a leading reference for Italian wine in the market. Its operations are supported by a structured team integrating Chinese and Italian professionals, with a strong focus on cultural alignment and effective communication. Interprocom has contributed to the launch and development of major Italian wine brands in Asia and has supported the evolution of marketing and communication practices for Italian wine in China.

About Zefiro (Shanghai) Wine Business Co., Ltd.

Zefiro Wine is a Shanghai-based distribution company supporting the Ethica Wines portfolio and other producers in China through a multi-channel model, with a focus on Italian wine.

Since 2022, Zefiro Wine has significantly expanded its customer base, increased sales volumes, and substantially broadened its commercial presence across on-trade, retail, and e-commerce channels.

