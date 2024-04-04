Ethics in an age of disinformation: Free webinar series from the National Press Club Journalism Institute

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club Journalism Institute is pleased to announce a free, four-part webinar series focused on ethics in the age of disinformation. These discussions are geared toward equipping journalists and the public with tools to combat mis and disinformation efforts aimed at disrupting journalism and democracy.

All of these webinars are free and open to the public and are designed to provide tools and best practices to support ethical, trustworthy journalism.

April 10: Framing the disinformation crisis for journalists

Journalism and democracy have been upended by the growth of mis- and disinformation. Countering it effectively requires understanding why people are susceptible and targeted — and how they can become more resilient. Psychological research can teach journalists how to pre-bunk disinformation and convey credibility in ways that readers, viewers, and listeners can process, which is more essential than ever as Election Day 2024 nears.

Join the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the American Psychological Association, and PEN America at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 10, to learn strategies for coverage that informs and empowers your community and discuss the ways disinformation has affected the practice of journalism. Registration is open .

Panelists include:

Tiffany Hsu , reporter on the technology team covering misinformation and disinformation, New York Times

, reporter on the technology team covering misinformation and disinformation, Shannon Jankowski , program director, journalism and disinformation for PEN America

, program director, journalism and disinformation for PEN America Jay Van Bavel , director of the Social Identity & Morality Lab and associate professor of psychology and neural science, New York University

, director of the Social Identity & Morality Lab and associate professor of psychology and neural science, Moderator: Beth Francesco , executive director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute

April 17: How journalists can build and support a culture of credibility

Separating fact from fiction has long been the journalist's job. But in environments where multiple stakeholders are complicit in sourcing or profiting from mis- and disinformation campaigns, where can journalists turn to mindfully, ethically, and systematically navigate blatant attempts to circumvent the truth?

Strong journalistic standards and systems can help to chart the course for combatting mis- and disinformation while rebuilding trust in the news media.

Join a virtual discussion among standards editors with national news outlets at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 17, where they will raise the curtain on the important discussions that guide their outlets' coverage. From rigorously fact-checking reporting to framing global conflicts to language choices and beyond, they'll share best practices and considerations journalists should make while serving the public. Registration is open .

Panelists include:

Amanda Barrett , vice president of news, standards and inclusion for The Associated Press

, vice president of news, standards and inclusion for The Associated Press Anita Kumar , senior managing editor, North America , and standards editor for POLITICO

, senior managing editor, , and standards editor for POLITICO Natalia Mironova , editor of news standards and best practices for Voice of America

, editor of news standards and best practices for Voice of America Eileen O'Reilly , managing editor for standards and training for Axios and NPCJI board member

, managing editor for standards and training for Axios and NPCJI board member David Peterkin , vice president of news practice for ABC News

, vice president of news practice for ABC News Moderator: Ed Kelley , dean emeritus at Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication and NPCJI board member

April 24: How journalists can champion news literacy and empower their communities

In today's connected society, everyone is a publisher. Our phones alone grant us unparalleled opportunities to share stories not only among friends and family, but also help take videos, photos, and audio viral in what can seem like seconds. And despite someone's best intentions, they may be helping to spread harmful mis- and disinformation, especially during times of crisis.

What role — and power — do members of the public have in halting or spreading mis- and disinformation, and what ethical considerations should they make before sharing a video or story?

Join a robust discussion among experts whose work focuses on news and information literacy and finding ways to help the public fact-check the information it interacts with. This virtual session will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 24. Registration is open .

Panelists include:

May 1: How journalists can spot and disarm current tactics to influence voters

Election Day 2024 will be one of the most consequential in U.S. history, and disinformation campaigns loom large in influencing millions of Americans on what's really at stake when they head to polls this fall. Journalists across the country must be prepared with the skills to pre- and debunk conspiracy theories, misinformation, and more — well before Nov. 5.

Join us for a practical look at current tactics used by disinformation specialists to disrupt the 2024 election and what journalists can do to counter them. This virtual session will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 1, and will empower journalists with the tools to challenge election-specific disinformation and lies with tact and authority while respecting audiences who may be vulnerable to such campaigns. Registration is open .

Confirmed speakers include experts from:

The New York Times

Associated Press

Cybersecurity for Democracy

VoteBeat

This series, produced in part with funding from the Inasmuch Foundation, is designed to provide tools and best practices to support ethical, trustworthy journalism.

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

Press contact: Beth Francesco, executive director, [email protected]

