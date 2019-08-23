Ethiopia Construction Equipment Market Report 2019-2025
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethiopia Construction Equipment Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Equipment Type, Excavator, Material Handling, By Applications, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Development of public infrastructure and government initiatives such as Ethiopia Vision 2025, Growth & Transformation Plan - II as well as massive infrastructure projects such as The Great Renaissance Dam are driving the growth of construction equipment in Ethiopia.
According to this research, the Ethiopia construction equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-25. Construction application segment is the key revenue-generating segment in the overall Ethiopia construction equipment market share owing to widespread expansion and development of the road network in the country. Further, government initiatives such as Ethiopia Vision 2025, Growth and Transformation Plan - II and massive infrastructure projects such as The Great Renaissance Dam would lead to growth in demand for construction equipment in Ethiopia.
In 2018, the earthmoving equipment type accounted for the highest share in terms of market revenues; however, other equipment types such as cranes, material handling and road construction equipment are considered as the key growing construction equipment types.
The report thoroughly covers the market by equipment type, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/ high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Size and Market Forecast, Until 2025
- Historical data of Ethiopia Construction Equipment Market for the Period 2015-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of Ethiopia Construction Equipment Market until 2025.
- Historical data of Ethiopia Cranes Market for the Period 2015-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of Ethiopia Cranes Market until 2025.
- Historical data of Ethiopia Bull Dozers & Construction Tractors Market for the Period 2015-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of Ethiopia Bull Dozers & Construction Tractors Market until 2025.
- Historical data of Ethiopia Earthmoving Equipment Market for the Period 2015-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of Ethiopia Earthmoving Equipment Market until 2025.
- Historical data of Ethiopia Material Handling Market for the Period 2015-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of Ethiopia Material Handling Market until 2025.
- Historical data of Ethiopia Dump Trucks Market for the Period 2015-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of Ethiopia Dump Trucks Market until 2025.
- Historical data of Ethiopia Aerial Work Platform Market for the Period 2015-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of Ethiopia Aerial Work Platform Market until 2025.
- Historical data of Ethiopia Road Construction Equipment Market for the Period 2015-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of Ethiopia Road Construction Equipment Market until 2025.
- Historical and Forecast data of Ethiopia Construction Equipment Market Revenue, By Applications for the Period 2015-2025.
- Historical and Forecast data of Ethiopia Construction Equipment Market Revenue, By Regions for the Period 2015-2025
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends and Development
- Market Share, By Players
- Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Strategic Recommendations
Markets Covered:
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By Equipment Type
- Crane
- Mobile Crane
- Crawler Crane
- Tower Crane
- Construction Tractors & Bulldozers
- Earthmoving
- Loader
- Backhoe Loader
- Wheeled Loader
- Skid Steer Loader
- Compact Track Loader
- Excavator
- Tracked Excavator
- Mini Excavator
- Wheeled Excavator
- Motor Grader
- Material Handling
- Forklift
- Telescopic Handler
- Dump Trucks
- Aerial Work Platform
- Articulated Boom Lift
- Telescopic Boom Lift
- Scissor Lifts
- Road Construction Equipment
- Paver
- Road Roller
By Applications
- Construction
- Mining
- Others
By Regions
- Northern
- Southern
Companies Mentioned
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- J C Bamford Excavators Limited
- Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Metso Corporation
- SANY Group
- Volvo CE
- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.
