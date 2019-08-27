Ethiopia Diesel Genset Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025: Increasing Demand from Banking, Hospitality, and Construction Sectors

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by kVA Rating, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, the Ethiopia diesel generator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-25.

Increasing utilization of diesel gensets across telecom infrastructure, banking, residential, textile & leather manufacturing industries and other domains is driving the market of diesel gensets in Ethiopia.

In Ethiopia, diesel generators with a rating of 75.1 kVA-375 kVA accounted for the majority of the revenue share in the overall market in 2018 due to increasing demand for diesel generators across commercial sectors such as banking, hospitality, and construction. Moreover, increasing utilization of lower rating generators across areas such as telecom infrastructure, unreliable and off-grid areas, and other commercial sectors would spur the demand for 75.1 kVA-375 kVA diesel generator market segment during the forecast period.

By applications, the industrial sector accounted for the highest revenue share in the overall market in 2018 owing to increasing industrial output and rising number of industrial parks in the country. Moreover, an increasing number of textile and leather manufacturing industries has also raised the demand for diesel generators over the last few years. However, during the forecast period, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth due to hotel expansions and flourishing banking industry in the country.

The report thoroughly covers the market by kVA Rating, verticals, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1 Ethiopia Country Indicators

3.2 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

3.3 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenue & Volume Share, By kVA Ratings, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.7 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market - Porter's Five Forces, 2018



4 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Trends



6 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By kVA Ratings

6.1 Ethiopia 5 kVA-75 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.2 Ethiopia 75.1 kVA-375 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.3 Ethiopia 375.1 kVA-750 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.4 Ethiopia 750.1 kVA-1000 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.5 Ethiopia Above 1000 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F



7 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Verticals

7.1 Ethiopia Commercial Vertical Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.1.1 Ethiopia Commercial Sector Outlook

7.2 Ethiopia Industrial Vertical Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2.1 Ethiopia Manufacturing Sector Outlook

7.2.2 Ethiopia Power Sector Outlook

7.3 Ethiopia Residential Vertical Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.3.1 Ethiopia Residential Sector Outlook

7.4 Ethiopia Transportation & Infrastructure Vertical Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



8 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Regional Market Overview

8.1 North Ethiopia Region Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.2 South Ethiopia Region Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.2.1 Ethiopia Regional Outlook



9 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market - Key Performance Indicators

9.1 Ethiopia Government Spending Outlook

9.2 Ethiopia Tourism Sector Outlook



10 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market - Import Statistics

10.1 Ethiopia Import of Less than 75 kVA Diesel Gensets, By Country, 2018

10.2 Ethiopia Import of 75 - 375 kVA Diesel Gensets, By Country, 2018

10.3 Ethiopia Import of Above 375 kVA Diesel Gensets, By Country, 2018



11 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market - Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Ratings, 2025F

11.2 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2025F

11.3 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions, 2025F



12 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By kVA Rating

12.2 Ethiopia Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Caterpillar Inc.

13.2 Cummins Africa

13.3 FG Wilson

13.4 Perkins Engines Co. Ltd

13.5 SDMO-Kohler

13.6 DEUTZ AG

13.7 Atlas Copco AB

13.8 Aksa Power Generation

13.9 Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

13.10 Himoinsa S.L.



14 Strategic Recommendations



