Ethiopia with Tracon Trading wins the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award in Rome during an event held at Palazzo Colonna

The Coffee Lovers' Choice Award assigned by consumers went to Costa Rica's CoopeAtenas R.L. cooperative

ROME, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethiopia with Tracon Trading is the winner of the Best of the Best Award, which was presented by Elias Omer Alì as part of the 7th Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award.

The award named after the visionary leader of illycaffè and the son of the company's founder celebrates the work that the company has been doing every day for the last 30 years, side-by-side with coffee farmers, to offer the best sustainable coffee there is. The award was presented to the winner by illycaffè Chairman Andrea Illy during an event held at Palazzo Colonna in Rome.

The award was assigned by an independent panel of 9 experts who examined the best batches from the 2021-2022 harvest through a blind tasting of 9 coffees from the 9 finalist countries: Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Nicaragua and Rwanda. Prior to being evaluated by the panel, each batch of coffee was analysed by illycaffè's quality control labs and rated in terms of the elegance and balance of its flavour and the richness, complexity, and intensity of its aroma.

Costa Rica's CoopeAtenas cooperative won the Coffee Lovers' Choice award assigned by a panel of consumers who, in the weeks prior to the event, carried out blind taste tests of the coffee samples in illy cafés in Trieste, Milan, Paris, London and San Francisco and ranked their preferences.

"Every year, the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award celebrates the best illy coffee farmers – explains Andrea Illy, Chairman of illycaffè - this year consumers voted for a coffee from Central America while the technical jury gave preference to an African coffee. Coffee produced at opposite poles of the world and characterized by different armed profiles but united by the same commitment to produce quality coffee in a sustainable way. And this is precisely the peculiarity that unites our producers all over the world".

The panel that voted for the Best of the Best award comprised a number of coffees tasting professionals:

Kaamil Ahmed – A journalist at the UK daily The Guardian , and a connoisseur of local foods, he is an expert in climate change issues.

– A journalist at the UK daily , and a connoisseur of local foods, he is an expert in climate change issues. Nereo Ballestriero – A two-time winner of the Best Bar in Italy Award (2011 – 2014) thanks to his ability to innovate and offer a high-quality menu from morning to late at night.

A two-time winner of the Best Bar in Award (2011 – 2014) thanks to his ability to innovate and offer a high-quality menu from morning to late at night. Association.

Maddalena Fossati– Editor-in-chief of the monthlies La Cucina Italiana and Condé Nast Traveller . A journalist with extensive experience in the food sector, which is one of her main interests.

Editor-in-chief of the monthlies and . A journalist with extensive experience in the food sector, which is one of her main interests. Jaquelin Adriana Medinilla Del Aguilla - Expert coffee taster from Guatemala's National Coffee.

- Expert coffee taster from National Coffee. Sunalini Narayan Menon – She was the first woman in Asia to become a professional coffee taster and has been dubbed " Asia's First Lady of coffee".

– She was the first woman in to become a professional coffee taster and has been dubbed " First Lady of coffee". Vanusia Maria Carneiro Nogueira – Executive Director of International Coffee Organization, she is the first woman to head the ICO. She comes from a coffee-producing family in Brazil .

– Executive Director of International Coffee Organization, she is the first woman to head the ICO. She comes from a coffee-producing family in . Josè Redondo Vega – Editor of the Stuttgater Zeitung 's Triple A . An experienced journalist specialized in the lifestyle and food sectors.

– Editor of the 's . An experienced journalist specialized in the lifestyle and food sectors. Margaretha Reuten and Petrus Kools – For the last 29 years their restaurant Da Vinci has been synonymous with masterful cooking and culinary excellence.

On the occasion of the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award, Palazzo Colonna, a veritable jewel of the Roman Baroque style, was cast in a unique light, combining the magnificence of its halls with the history and aromas of coffee. Once past the red carpet, guests entered Sala Gialla for photographs and continued to Sala della Cappella, where they discovered the 27 finalists from 9 countries competing for the prestigious 2022 Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2022. They then moved to Sala dei Primitivi to enjoy a performance by the artist Giulia Berardinelli, who painted a canvas with coffee. The event continued at Sala dei Ricami, where guests could immerse themselves in the aromas of the coffees from the 9 finalist countries and concluded at Sala dell'Apoteosi di Martino V with an exhibition of the 9 paintings by 9 different artists, each depicting one of the 9 paradises of coffee.

The splendid Sala Grande hosted the gala dinner for the event's 200 guests. The awards night, hosted by Rocìo Munoz Morales, featured, among others, Isabella Ferrari, Sveva Alviti, Nicole Grimaudo, Denny Mendez, Ivonne Sciò and Ildo Damiano.

In the afternoon, representatives from the world of coffee met at the Capitoline Hill to take part in a seminar titled "The future of the coffee sector: funding opportunities to fight climate change and build up the resilience of farmers" organized by illycaffè in partnership with the International Coffee Organization and in cooperation with FAO and the Municipality of Rome.

Participants followed a debate on environmental and social issues in the coffee world held by a panel of experts and moderated by Gerardo Patacconi, the Chief of Operations for the International Coffee Organization Gerardo Patacconi. Panel members discussing ideas and programmes included Andrea Illy (Chairman of llycaffè), Máximo Torero Cullen (Chief Economist for the FAO), Vanusia Nogueira (Executive Director of the ICO), Chris Brett (Lead agribusiness specialist at the World Bank Group), Andrea De Marco (Industrial Development Expert at UNIDO), Renate Hahlen (EU Delegate), Francisco Rubio (IFAD) and Nuno Santos (Senior Economist at FAO).

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 120 international artists. In 2021, the company had 1305 employees and a turnover of about €500 million. There are 205 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

SOURCE illycaffè