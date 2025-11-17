Ethiopian Airlines Commits to Order 11 Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes

New 737 MAX agreement to expand African carrier's regional and international route networks

Ethiopian Airlines has the largest backlog of Boeing airplanes in Africa

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Ethiopian Airlines announced today Africa's largest carrier has committed to purchase 11 additional 737 MAX jets. The agreement for 11 737-8, signed at the Dubai Airshow, will enable Ethiopian Airlines to grow its regional and international networks and expand its Addis Ababa hub.

"We are thrilled to be announcing our agreement with Boeing for additional11 737-8 airplanes today during Dubai Airshow," said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew. "The order will support our growth plans that we have set as part of our vision and strategy. We are happy that our partnership with Boeing continues to grow over the years and we look forward to flying Boeing airplanes for years to come and that we will continue to serve our customers by bringing them high performance airplanes with passenger comfort."

The carrier leverages the reliability, efficiency and range of its 737 MAX fleet on routes across Africa, the Middle East, India, and Southern Europe, where quick turnarounds and frequency are essential to meet passenger demand.

"Ethiopian Airlines' commitment to expand its 737 MAX fleet underscores its leadership in Africa. Our new agreement also strengthens our nearly 80-year partnership with the airline and region," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "We are proud that our efficient and versatile airplanes will continue to play a pivotal role in Ethiopian Airlines' growth as they further connect the African continent and the world."

Ethiopian Airlines operates the largest Boeing airplane fleet in Africa and has the largest backlog of 737 MAXs, 777X and 787 Dreamliner airplanes on the continent.

