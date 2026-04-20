Ethiopian Airlines Converts Options of Six Boeing 787 Dreamliner Airplanes into Firm Orders

Africa's largest 787 operator to grow widebody fleet for international expansion

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Ethiopian Airlines announced today the purchase of six 787 Dreamliner jets as the airline fully exercises commitments from its 2023 landmark order. Ethiopian Airlines will use the 787-9 jets to expand its intercontinental network from Addis Ababa and increase cargo capacity as demand for long-haul travel continues to rise.

Pictured from left to right at a signing ceremony at Boeing's office in Arlington, Va.: Anbessie Yitbarek, Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa, Boeing; Ato Mesfin Tasew, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines; Mr. Hiro Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Advocacy Center at the U.S. Department of Commerce; Ms. Sarah Whitten, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Origination at the U.S. Export-Import Bank; Ms. Sarah Troutman, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State; H.E. Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; H.E. Binalf Andualem, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the U.S.; Teklewold Atnafu, Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Mr. Temesgen Getaye, Treasurer of Ethiopian Airlines; Mr. Abraham Tesfaye, Director of Infrastructure Planning and Development, Ethiopian Airlines.

"Converting the options of six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes into a firm order is truly a proud moment for us," said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew. "The order shows Ethiopian Airlines' sustainable growth and preparation for further achievements. By growing our fleet size with ultra-modern airplanes such as the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, we are further maintaining operational excellence and passengers' comfort."

Ethiopian Airlines operates Africa's largest 787 Dreamliner fleet, flying its 787-8 and 787-9 jets on intercontinental routes from Addis Ababa to high-demand destinations across Europe, Asia and North America as well as key intra-African routes spanning the world's second-largest continent.

"We're proud that Ethiopian Airlines continues to look to the 787 Dreamliner to serve as the backbone of their fleet as they grow and modernize their operations, open new routes and comfortably serve more passengers," said Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa.

The 787 Dreamliner's versatility and reduced fuel use enable Ethiopian Airlines to efficiently transport passengers point-to-point across Africa while accommodating cargo in the belly of the airplane for high-demand trade lanes.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines Group (ET) is one of the fastest-growing airline brands globally and the leading Aviation Group in Africa. Ethiopian took the lead in introducing cutting-edge aviation technology and systems in the continent. Currently, Ethiopian reaches over 145 global destinations and owns more than 170 ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft with an average fleet age of seven years.

Ethiopian is a Star Alliance member and winner of SKYTRAX 'Best Airlines in Africa' for eight consecutive years. As a Pan-African airline, Ethiopian established the much-needed intra-Africa and transcontinental air connectivity network, linking Africa to the rest of the world.

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

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SOURCE Boeing