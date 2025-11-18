Ethiopian Airlines selects RTX's Collins Aerospace for premium seating solutions across multiple fleets

Africa's largest airline expands in-flight comfort with Collins' Elevation suites and Parallel Diamond business class seats

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, signed an agreement with Ethiopian Airlines at the Dubai Air Show to provide premium lie-flat business class seating solutions across Ethiopian's number of fleet of Airbus A350 and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Ethiopian Airlines' 11 new A350-900 aircraft will feature Collins Elevation suites, offering premium privacy, comfort, and ample space to work, relax and dine. The agreement builds on the strong relationship between the African leading carrier, Ethiopian Airlines and Collins, which is also providing Elevation suites for the airline's recently announced 777-9 order. Together, the collaboration ensures a consistent and seamless passenger experience across both fleets.

Fifty-six Ethiopian 737 MAX aircraft will be outfitted with Collins' Parallel Diamond business class seats, bringing elegant design and enhanced wide body comfort for longer range aircraft.

"Collins' suite of premium business class solutions not only provide luxury air travel accommodations but are distinctly tailored to reflect and amplify Ethiopian's rapidly expanding brand to travelers across the globe," said Cynthia Muklevicz, vice president of Global Airlines & Lessors at Collins Aerospace. "Collins' focus on quality and function, aligned with Ethiopian's commitment to delivering world-class service and innovation, result in an elevated inflight experience that will delight passengers from Addis Ababa and throughout the world."

Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Retta Melaku, on his part remarked, "As a customer-centric airline, we are thrilled to collaborate with Collins Aerospace and invest in products that would take our customers' comfort and overall flight experience to the next level. By combining Collins' technology such as the Elevation suites and Parallel Diamond seats with our onboard services, we are enhancing our passengers' in-flight experience with superior comfort, privacy, and truly reflecting the essence of Ethiopian hospitality and innovation."

The reverse herringbone Elevation suite provides travelers exceptional living space, a privacy door and intuitively integrated stowage areas, perfect for storing and accessing personal items during flight. Thoughtful design and engineering provide increased in-suite living space for hips, knees and elbows, without impacting cabin densities.

Collins' Parallel Diamond seat incorporates advanced kinematic design and is angled toward the windows to maximize passenger space, privacy and cabin density on a single-aisle aircraft. The seat features adjustment and transforms into a 78" lie-flat bed, serving as an ideal place to rest as narrow body aircraft continue to fly longer missions.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines Group (Ethiopian) is a true African success story, transforming a visionary dream into a globally renowned reality for nearly eight decades. Operating flights to more than 160 domestic and international passengers, and cargo destinations across five continents, Ethiopian bridges the gaps between Africa and the world. Emphasizing passenger comfort and environmental sustainability, Ethiopian utilizes ultra-modern aircraft such as Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900, A350-1000 and De Havilland Q400.

Ethiopian, the Star Alliance member airline, champions in various coveted awards including Skytrax's 'Best Airline in Africa Award' for eight consecutive years, APEX 'Best Overall in Africa' award and 'Leadership in Connecting Africa through Transport' Award among others. Ethiopian aims to further excel in its success through a strategic plan dubbed 'Vision 2035' and become one of the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation groups in the world. Embracing a Pan-African spirit, Ethiopian is pursuing multi-hub strategy through hubs in Lomé, Togo with ASKY, in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines, in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways, and in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with Air Congo.

For more information, visit our website at www.ethiopianairlines.com email us at [email protected] , or call us at (251-11)517-8913/8165/8907.

