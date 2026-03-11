Ethiopian Cargo to Join Freightos' Booking Platform

eBooking, Interlining and Digital Payments Soon Available Across Africa's Largest Air Cargo Network

BARCELONA, Spain, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, today announced that Ethiopian Cargo will join Freightos' cargo booking platform at the end of the month. The integration includes digital rates, quoting and eBooking, WebCargo Pay for fast digital payments, and interlining capabilities platform.

Ethiopian Cargo operates Africa's largest air cargo network, serving more than 145 destinations worldwide through a combination of dedicated freighters and passenger belly capacity, and offering freight forwarders high-speed and priority shipment options. WebCargo by Freightos allows freight forwarders to search, quote, and book airline capacity in seconds rather than hours, with real-time eBooking and digital payments. By integrating directly with leading air and ocean rate management and quoting tools, the platform helps forwarders respond faster to customers and win business around the clock.

While African air cargo is growing faster than the global market, a significant share of bookings from the region is still handled by non-African carriers. Ethiopian Airlines joining WebCargo by Freightos expands digital supply from one of the continent's leading airlines, strengthening intra-Africa connectivity while improving forwarders' access to African-origin capacity on global trade lanes. Freight forwarders will be able to book capacity to key destinations including Europe, the United States, China, India, Kenya, and South Africa, strengthening links between major global markets and Ethiopian's extensive intra-Africa network.

"Global trade hasn't only gotten more connected; it's also gotten far more volatile," said Pablo Pinillos, CFO and Interim CEO of Freightos. "Access to speed and reliability matters more than big promises. With Ethiopian Cargo on our platform, forwarders will be able to unlock practical tools to move freight when capacity, routes, and costs are constantly shifting, resulting in less friction, more optionality, and fewer spreadsheets."

"Digital transformation is a core part of our growth strategy," said Dereje Derero, Managing Director of Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services. "As part of this transformation, we have been integrating various booking and payment solutions into our services to provide our customers with greater efficiency. Through our partnership with Freightos, we are enhancing our cargo services for customers, including freight forwarders worldwide, by offering digital rates, quoting, and ebooking solutions with faster access and reliable service. This further strengthens our position as the continent's leading cargo carrier."

Freight forwarders looking to book Ethiopian Cargo on Freightos can get started here.

About Ethiopian Cargo

Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services is Africa's largest and fastest-growing air cargo operator, serving an extensive global network across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas. Operating a modern fleet of dedicated freighters and leveraging belly-hold capacity across Ethiopian Airlines' passenger network, Ethiopian Cargo provides reliable, efficient, and flexible cargo solutions across major trade lanes. With a strong focus on innovation, digitalization, and operational excellence, Ethiopian Cargo continues to strengthen its position as a key enabler of global supply chains.

About Freightos

Freightos® (Nasdaq: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade efficient, agile, and resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for businesses of all shapes and sizes around the globe. Products include Freightos Enterprise for multinational importers and exporters, Freightos Marketplace for small importers and exporters, WebCargo and 7LFreight by WebCargo for freight forwarders, WebCargo for Airlines, and Clearit, a digital customs broker.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping. Futures of FBX are traded on CME and SGX.

More information is available at freightos.com/investors.

