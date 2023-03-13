ETHISPHERE ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL PAPER AS ONE OF THE 2023 WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES FOR THE 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Recognition honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP), a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies.

International Paper has been recognized for the seventeenth consecutive year and is one of only two honorees in the Forestry, Paper and Packaging industry. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

"Ethics is a core value at International Paper and our team members around the world strive to promote a culture of openness every day," said International Paper Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Sutton. "We believe our reputation and our 125 years of success depend on the daily actions and personal accountability of every team member, and we are honored to once again be named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies."

"This award is a reflection on everyone at International Paper. The commitment of our leaders and co-workers to promote integrity, accountability and respect throughout our business unites us at every level of the company and around the world, and we all share in the benefits of our strong ethical culture," said Joe Saab, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, International Paper. "Achieving this recognition is not an end in itself, but rather another milestone on the course we are forging as ethical leaders in our global community. We can all take pride in being among the World's Most Ethical Companies for 17 straight years."

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary value-based leadership. Congratulations to International Paper for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

Ethics & Performance

Ethisphere's 2023 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year's World's Most Ethical Companies designation, outperformed a comparable index of large-cap companies by 13.6 percentage points over a five-year period.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

SOURCE International Paper